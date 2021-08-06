Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Christopher Hinton Talks Third Year, Michigan Defense, More

Junior defensive tackle Chris Hinton is excited to play in Mike Macdonald's defense.
Author:
Publish date:

Everyone is anxious to see Mike Macdonald's defense, but the players seem even more excited to play in it. Junior defensive tackle Christopher Hinton definitely is as he prepares for a major role in Macdonald's defense.

The 310-pounder talked about his role in year three, Mazi Smith's growth and development, the defense as a whole and the new culture surrounding Michigan's program. He also talked about how Abigail O'Connor, Michigan's dietician, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert have the team as ready as ever. We also talk about Josh Gattis and Macdonald's press conference ahead of fall camp.

All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

christopher hinton
Football

Christopher Hinton Talks Third Year, Michigan Defense, More

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

mike macdonald
Football

Mike Macdonald Explains Edge Rushers, Defensive Approach

zak zinter
Football

Zak Zinter Receives Some of the Highest Praise Possible

alan bowman
Football

Josh Gattis: 'Alan Bowman is Probably Our Most Veteran Quarterback'

Blade Photo
Football

Lights On: How Michigan Fares At Home Under The Lights

Michigan Stadium, Michigan
Football

Michigan To Host 'Maize Out' Against Washington

EypiGvvWEAE7Xqb
Football

Michigan's JJ McCarthy Dishes On WR Group, Overall Offensive Talent