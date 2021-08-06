Christopher Hinton Talks Third Year, Michigan Defense, More

Everyone is anxious to see Mike Macdonald's defense, but the players seem even more excited to play in it. Junior defensive tackle Christopher Hinton definitely is as he prepares for a major role in Macdonald's defense.

The 310-pounder talked about his role in year three, Mazi Smith's growth and development, the defense as a whole and the new culture surrounding Michigan's program. He also talked about how Abigail O'Connor, Michigan's dietician, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert have the team as ready as ever. We also talk about Josh Gattis and Macdonald's press conference ahead of fall camp.

All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.