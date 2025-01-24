JUST IN: College Football Playoff announces new national championship venue
On Friday, the College Football Playoff announced the newest destination for the 2027 national championship game. You can read the official release below:
The College Football Playoff (CFP) announced today that Las Vegas will host the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, January 25, 2027.
The announcement comes two years ahead of the national championship weekend in 2027. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) celebrated the news by releasing a video of Strip Headliner Shin Lim performing an illusion at the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. The face of the sign was changed and Lim revealed a new message, welcoming the College Football Playoff National Championship to Las Vegas.
“College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. “Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can’t think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city.”
“Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football’s greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration.”
Las Vegas will become the third city in the Pacific time zone to host the CFP title game, joining the Bay Area (2019) and Los Angeles (2023).