Michigan Football Among Top Programs in 2026 Hiring Grades

Last Friday (Feb. 13), CBS Sports released its 2026 college football coaching carousel grades for the 33 FBS programs that were in search of a new head coach. Of the 33 programs listed, only four received an A as their grade, and Michigan was one of those programs.

After the firing of previous head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as the next head coach in Ann Arbor on Dec. 26, 2025.

Richard Johnson of CBS Sports had this to say while grading the hire.

“It wasn't exactly a stunner that Kyle Whittingham stepped down at Utah -- he had been on retirement watch annually as he got older -- but it was surprising that he ended up back in the game at Michigan,” Johnson said. “His identity should play well with the Wolverines, and the offense run by Jason Beck is tailor-made for Bryce Underwood.”

Beck, the new offensive coordinator for the Wolverines, is also coming to Ann Arbor from Utah, where he spent last season with Whittingham. On the other side of the ball, former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill will be in charge of the defense for the Maize and Blue.

Whittingham served as the head coach at Utah for 21 seasons, racking up 177 wins during his tenure with the Utes.

Along with the coaching staff, Whittingham brought five players from the Utes with him to Michigan. He also kept the 2026 class intact, as the Wolverines have the 12th-ranked class in the nation and the 16th-ranked transfer class from this offseason.

Whether people love or hate the hire, one thing is for certain: Whittingham brings stability and experience to the program. It seems like nearly every expert or sports figure has praised the hire by the Wolverines.

Alongside Michigan, the only other schools to receive A grades for its hires were Virginia Tech (James Franklin), Oklahoma State (Eric Morris) and UCLA (Bob Chesney).