Prediction Markets Bearish on Brendan Sorsby Declaring for Supplemental Draft

A new villain has risen ahead of the 2026-27 college football season: Brendan Sorsby and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Could Sorsby sidestep the drama and turn pro? The markets say no.

Brendan Sorsby Declares For 2025 NFL Supplemental Draft?

Yes 25%

No 86%

With a 28% chance to declare for the supplemental draft at Kalshi's college football market, $10 would profit $24.17 as the underdog, while the 86% chance he doesn't pays out $1.38.

What makes them the villain

Sorsby was caught betting on his own team while with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022 and 2023. Instead of accepting the NCAA’s decision to revoke his eligibility, Texas Tech took a different route by requesting and being granted a temporary injunction that keeps Sorsby eligible for next season.

After the ruling by the U.S. District Court in Lubbock, the school received backlash from both the media and other college athletic programs directly.

Why he declares

Texas Tech's athletic department could decide the backlash and punishment from around the country are enough. Several conferences and athletic departments have come out against their programs scheduling Texas Tech on their schedules across all sports.

The Big Ten, in particular, is expected to discuss restricting any program from scheduling Texas Tech on its schedule. Not just for college football, but all other sports as well.

NEWS: Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources. This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren't allowed to schedule Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/s95pc6oK3B — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 9, 2026

On a smaller scale, the Georgia Bulldogs sent out a memo to their coaches and staff to refrain from scheduling Texas Tech, also.

Directly in the Big 12, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, “This is greater than the Big 12.”

"We've had some serious conversations about it. There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren't scheduled to play them this year, but it's something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12."

With several teams and conferences boycotting Texas Tech, it could be forced to let Sorsby go and not ruin its reputation even further.

Why he doesn't

Put simply, a return on their investment would be the reason Sorsby does not declare for the supplemental draft. Texas Tech is reportedly paying Sorsby around $5 million after he transferred from Cincinnati.

They went 11-1 last season, which was good enough for a trip to the college football playoff, where they ultimately lost to Oregon in the quarterfinal. They believe that Sorsby’s addition would take them to newer heights.



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