Comparing the quarterbacks in the Michigan vs. Maryland game
In this upcoming game between Michigan and Maryland, the quarterback matchup is actually quite fascinating. Both teams have been starting a true freshmen all year, and both have had their ups and downs but they've also each shown flashes of greatness.
These two are arguably the best two true Freshman quarterbacks in the entire country based on what they've shown so far in their careers. Bryce Underwood has helped lead his team to a 8-2 record overall thus far, but Malik Washington for Maryland has put up better personal stats. Let's dive into this quarterback matchup below.
Malik Washington
At quarterback for Maryland, it will be true freshman Malik Washington. He was ranked 54th in the country per 247Sports and 5th at the quarterback position. When Maryland was able to sign him, it became clear that their intention was to start him right away. He's done quite well for a true Freshman quarterback starting for Maryland this year, as he's completed 216/373 passes for 2,294 yards with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He's also added 269 rushing yards on 39 carries with another 4 touchdowns on the ground.
In total, he's got fairly good stats as far as true freshmen go, and he doesn't have a ton of help on offense either. Maryland doesn't have much of a ground game to help him with and their defense has been quite poor in Big Ten play. There's a lot of pressure for him to perform each week and while it hasn't always translated to wins, he has played well most of the time.
Bryce Underwood
At quarterback for Michigan is will once again be true freshman Bryce Underwood. So far this year he's completed 155/252 passes for 1,951 yards and 7 TD's to 5 INT's. He's also added 302 rushing yards on 60 carries with 5 rushing TD's.
Like Malik Washington, Bryce Underwood has had his fair share of learning moments in his true freshman season. Unlike Washington's situation at Maryland, though, Bryce Underwood does have a good running game and a good defense to help him out so there isn't as much pressure to perform at the highest level every single week.
Comparing the two
As far as comparing the two quarterbacks from a statistical standpoint, Malik Washington has 121 more passing attempts and that's translated into just 343 more passing yards, 6 more TD's and 2 more INT's. As far as efficiency goes, Bryce Underwood is completing his passes at a slightly higher clip with a completion percentage of 61.5% compared to 57.9% for Washington. The advanced stats also favor Underwood, with a QBR of 70.0 for Bryce compared to a 53.9 for Malik Washington. Bryce Underwood also has a higher passer rating, with a 131.7 compared to Washington's of 117.3.
All things considered, Malik Washington's overall stats look better but when you dig into all the different ways of comparing quarterbacks, Bryce Underwood actually stacks up better overall. Both of them are extremely talented and possibly are the top two true Freshman quarterbacks in the country, but so far in his career Bryce Underwood has been just a little bit better in the efficiency metrics and that's why Michigan will have the edge at quarterback in this game.