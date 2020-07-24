WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Five New COVID-19 Cases At Michigan

Eric Rutter

In the newest round of COVID-19 testing conducted at the University of Michigan, five new positive cases were found, which brings the total number of positive cases up to 13. Here is the full release of Michigan's results:

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing.

These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.

Student-athlete tests for COVID-19, to date (all tests): 559

Positive Tests: 12

Staff member tests: 170

Positive tests: 1

Total tests administered (student-athletes + coaches/ staff): 729

Positive tests: 13

Latest testing dates: July 20 & 21

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on July 20 & 21: 94

Positive tests from July 20 & 21: 4

Overall, Michigan has had one of the lowest rates of positive cases of coronavirus in the country. This still continues to be the case as the Wolverines have implemented a detailed testing procedure. Still, the number of positive cases continues to grow, which may cause some concern about the likelihood of the upcoming season.

Do these numbers encourage you or discourage you? Do you feel that the 2020 Big Ten-only football season will go on as scheduled? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Publishers Roundtable: 'X-Factors' For Big Ten Teams

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers shared their thoughts on who or what will be the biggest X-Factor for teams heading into 2020.

Eric Rutter

Solorio: Cristian Dixon "One Of The Most Polished" WRs At Under Armour All-American Combine

After making his name as a talented junior on a stacked Mater Dei squad, Cristian Dixon was named an SI All-American candidate ahead of the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Re-Examining The Denard Robinson Legacy 10 Years Later

We continue to look back at Wolverines that generated enormous hype, asking whether they fulfilled that at Michigan. Next up: Denard Robinson.

Justin Roh

Michigan Cleans Up With A Litany Of MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans

The Wolverines lay claim to a boatload of commits and targets that earned preseason All-American or All-State honors by MaxPreps.

Eric Rutter

It's Been A Good Summer For Michigan Basketball

Michigan basketball radio analyst Chris Young explains how important it was for U-M to get Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers back for the 2020-21 season.

Jake Sage

by

CJK5H

Xavier Worthy Opts To Skip Senior Season

Shortly after California announced that high schools wouldn't be playing this fall, Michigan commit Xavier Worthy announced that he would be heading straight to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Giles Jackson Tabbed As Paul Hornung Award Candidate

In 2019, Giles Jackson impressed with his speed and playmaking ability, and now he has landed on the 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List as a result of his effort.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: Fear Lingers But Conference Is Getting Its Act Together

More and more people are feeling the squeeze of the pandemic.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

The September Heisman: Tate Forcier

Four weeks into his college career, Tate Forcier appeared in the top right corner of Sports Illustrated. A little more than a year later, he was gone.

Jack Scheel

Paying It Forward: U-M Commit Jaydon Hood Holds Youth Football Camps

During the offseason, Michigan commit Jaydon Hood stays sharp while helping the community by holding youth football camps.

Eric Rutter