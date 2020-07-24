Five New COVID-19 Cases At Michigan

In the newest round of COVID-19 testing conducted at the University of Michigan, five new positive cases were found, which brings the total number of positive cases up to 13. Here is the full release of Michigan's results:

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing.

These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.

Student-athlete tests for COVID-19, to date (all tests): 559

Positive Tests: 12

Staff member tests: 170

Positive tests: 1

Total tests administered (student-athletes + coaches/ staff): 729

Positive tests: 13

Latest testing dates: July 20 & 21

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on July 20 & 21: 94

Positive tests from July 20 & 21: 4

Overall, Michigan has had one of the lowest rates of positive cases of coronavirus in the country. This still continues to be the case as the Wolverines have implemented a detailed testing procedure. Still, the number of positive cases continues to grow, which may cause some concern about the likelihood of the upcoming season.

Do these numbers encourage you or discourage you? Do you feel that the 2020 Big Ten-only football season will go on as scheduled? Let us know!