Early Signing Day: Lockdown CB Shamari Earls signs with Michigan Football
Shamari Earls might be Michigan's next lockdown cornerback of the future, but it didn't always look like he was going to be a Wolverine. In fact, Earls committed to South Carolina before committing to Georgia. But the Wolverines were always in the race and Michigan landed Earls back on Nov. 1 after he visited Ann Arbor. Now Michigan has almost a sure thing in Earls for the next three-to-four years. The elite corner made it official by signing with Michigan.
Chester (VA) Thomas Dale CB Shamari Earls
Notable Offers:
Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, Miami, and USC, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
Imposing perimeter corner with the ideal blend of size and speed. Has made an impact in all three phases of the game since he was a sophomore in Virginia’s highest classification and has experience working in a variety of different coverages. Creates release disruption from press and does his best to mirror opponents as their routes progress. Alert when forward-facing, and will play through hands to break up passes, but needs to improve overall awareness when his back is turned to the football. Can get across the field with his top gear and prevent touchdowns while in pursuit. Low-tackling style gets the job done, but will only add more value in run support if he can shed with more authority. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with legitimate NFL upside. Frame hasn’t been third-party verified, but appears to be over 6-foot. More notably, owns elite markers in both the 55-meter dash and the long jump. Likely will need a developmental year or two to adjust to the collegiate game and refine technique, but could be well worth the wait.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -