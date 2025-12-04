Michigan football RB signee has important message for those who may overlook him

Back in June, three-star running back Jonathan Brown from St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, OH) announced a commitment to Michigan that seemed to come out of nowhere.

The commitment came late in the night and Brown was flying under the radar in the recruiting process with a limited offer sheet as he wasn't noticed until later on in his high school career, partly due to Brown having more of a focus on baseball in the past.

However, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was monitored by Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford for months after seeing him play in person. Later on, Brown performed at a high level at one of the team's camps and was offered by the Wolverines. Brown accepted it on the spot.

On Wednesday, Brown made his dream come true by officially signing with the Wolverines' class of 2026.

He told Michigan on SI after signing that he is ready to get to work to make a name for himself despite what the perception might be of him due to his rating and offer sheet.

"I get that on the national recruiting scene, and even some fans might overlook me because of my star rating, offer sheet or because I was noticed later due to my baseball background," Brown said. "But I'm confident that in time, everyone will know who I am when my moment arrives."

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines coach Tony Alford reacts to fans heckling him after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Brown's other offers came from Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Navy, Army, Air Force, Rutgers, Toledo and Cornell. He is ranked as the No. 751 prospect in his class, is the 47th-ranked running back and is the No. 35 recruit out of the state of Ohio, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He is the type of running back that the Wolverines like in terms of his ability to get tough yards between the tackles and fight through contact with his bigger frame.

Signing with Michigan a 'dream come true' for Brown

Officially signing with the school of your choice is always a unique experience for recruits who have worked hard to get to the point of having the opportunity to play Division I football. For Brown, Wednesday allowed him the time be to thankful while also thinking about his future in Ann Arbor.

"Signing with Michigan feels amazing and a dream come true. It’s something I’ve worked for my whole life, and to finally make it official is a blessing," Brown said. "I’m excited to get up there, compete, and grow on and off the field. I’m looking forward to learning the system, developing in that RB room, and doing whatever I can to help the program."

Brown said he will be enrolling early with the program to get a jump on the playbook, the strength program and for the overall transition to college.

Wednesday's signing with the Wolverines also allowed him to think back on his support system and be grateful for his family, coaches and trainers who have supported him along the way.

"My family has always been my support system," said Brown. "My dad, in particular, encouraged me to try out different sports when I was growing up. He taught me discipline and provided the structure that shaped who I am now. And of course, my mom's love always helps when my dad feels a bit tough on me. They’ve been there for me through everything. My coaches and trainers have also pushed me and believed in me, playing a big role in my growth as a player. I appreciate everyone who has invested in me and helped me stay focused on my goals."

Why Michigan is the best fit for Brown

Brown built a great relationship with coach Alford throughout his recruiting process and has the utmost confidence in the running backs coach being able to elevate his game, which is a huge reason as to why the Ohio native chose the Wolverines.

"Coach Alford has a proven history of developing elite running backs, and from the start he’s shown he cares about me as a person and a player," Brown said. "The whole staff is focused on helping us elevate our game. Watching Michigan’s backs this season was motivating they ran with toughness, discipline, and confidence. Seeing that made me even more excited to join the room and get to work."

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Wolverines had 26 players signed in their 2026 class. The early signing period ends on Friday.

Keep up to date with the Michigan football early signing day tracker here.