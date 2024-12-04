Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs elite safety Jordan Young
Michigan initially made Jordan Young's final three, but Young chose Clemson over the Wolverines and NC State. However, like most recruitments in this cycle, Michigan didn't give up. Secondary coach LaMar Morgan spearheaded getting Young to Ann Arbor and back on Dec. 1, Young committed to Michigan. Young played wide receiver and safety in high school, but the Wolverines could play him at either safety or nickel. Young made it official by signing with the maize and blue.
Monroe (NC) S Jordan Young
Notable Offers:
NC State, Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Texas, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.
You can see his film here
