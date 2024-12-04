Early Signing Day: Michigan signs high-end DL Nate Marshall
Nate Marshall was actually a Michigan commit back in April before he shockingly decommitted and went to Auburn in August. However, Sherrone Moore and defe line coach Lou Esposito never gave up on this recruitment. It came out of left field, but Marshall returned to the fold the day before Early Signing Day when he re-committed to Michigan. Now, Marshall made it official by signing with the Wolverines.
Oak Park (IL) Fenwick DL Nate Marshall
Notable Offers:
Auburn, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas A&M, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Allen Trieu:
Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -