Early Signing Day: Michigan signs 'violent striker' DB Elijah Dotson
Elijah Dotson grew up wanting to play for Michigan, but after Steve Clinkscale left, the communication died down between the Wolverines and Dotson. He would commit to Pitt back in May, but LaMar Morgan and Sherrone Moore didn't give up. Dotson would end up committing to Michigan on Nov. 20 and helped bring teammate Bryce Underwood to the Wolverines. Dotson made it official by signing with Michigan.
Detroit (MI) Belleville CB/S Elijah Dotson
Notable Offers:
Pittsburgh, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Allen Trieu:
Has played a little of everything from safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Violent striker who delivered even more impact as a tackler his senior year. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays. Could really play receiver for some schools as well. Has a great combination of size, ball skills, physicality and instincts that project him as an impact player in college. Finished with a strong senior year and played well in national 7-on-7s against top competition.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
