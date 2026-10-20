Elite Offensive Tackle Prospect Highlights Loaded Recruiting Weekend for Michigan Football

Winning on the field returned to Schembechler Hall last week as the Michigan Wolverines were able to knock off the Penn State Nittany Lions at home behind a powerful second half from their defense.

That, and some timely plays from Tommy Carr led the Wolverines out of a two game losing streak and back into the winners’ circle before a showdown on Saturday with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Winning on the field, could lead to some winning off the field as the Wolverines will not only be hosting the Hoosiers, but an elite offensive tackle.

Ethan McDowell of On3 is reporting that the Wolverines will host Antijuan Wilkes Jr. for the seventh time this year on Saturday.

Encouraging Message

Why are the Wilkes’ spending so much time at Michigan this fall? They obviously know what Ann Arbor is like on game days, and should have a good idea who Kyle Whittingham and Jim Harding are at this point of the season as well.

The message, was very encouraging according to McDowell.

“Because we love MICHIGAN!!!! GO BLUE,” Wilkes Sr. said to McDowell.

Loving Michigan is not the only path to getting a player to commit to the program, but it’s not a bad starting point. There probably aren’t many kids that are going to commit to a program they don’t like for other reasons.

He’s not alone

McDowell reported that this should be a loaded weekend for the Wolverines in terms of game day visits.

McDowell reports that Wilkes will join four star safety LaMarcus Army. Army is a high school teammate of Wilkes at Cass Tech, and ON3 currently has a prediction logged for the Wolverines to land the safety. That is to be determined at this point.

Other members from the 2028 class include defensive lineman Caleb Tucker, safety Jackson Parker, tight end Merrick Ham, and running back Xander Edwards.

This should be a loaded weekend in Ann Arbor for recruiting.

Primary Focus

The primary focus, however is Wilkes. Michigan builds its entire program around their offensive line. Jim Harding is doing his best to get him in the fold as quickly as possible, but he’s not alone. Michigan’s staff is throwing all of the resources it can at the talented offensive tackle who could be the next face of the offensive line for Whittingham and Harding.

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding walks out of the tunnel for warmup ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s offensive line has some talented prospects in the fold already, including guys already on the roster. Marky Walbridge and Andrew Babalola are both well thought of, which could give Wilkes some time to learn if he were to choose Michigan.

He remains a high level recruit, and a high priority for Kyle Whittingham and the rest of his staff.



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