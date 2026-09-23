Michigan Football Expected to Host 5-Star Prospect Again vs. Iowa in Big Ten Opener

It wouldn't be a top-25 showdown if there weren't some top targets on campus. Michigan is set to host Iowa this weekend and Kyle Whittingham's program is expected to host several elite prospects for the big weekend.

According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Michigan is expected to have five-star offensive lineman Antijuan Wilkes Jr. on campus. It would be the second time in three weekends that Wilkes Jr. makes it to Ann Arbor for a game.

Wilkes Jr. was on campus for Michigan's thrilling 17-10 win over Oklahoma in Week 2 and the staff will get him back for another game. Per Wiltfong, Wilkes Jr. was expected to be at Georgia this weekend, but instead, he will be at Michigan.

Getting a five-star back on campus

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Whittingham wants to keep the state's best at home and that's the attempt here. Wilkes Jr. is from Detroit (MI) Cass Tech and is listed as Rivals' Industrial's No. 15 player in the 2028 class, along with being the No. 1 player from Michigan.

Wilkes Jr. is listed as a 6'5", 265-pound offensive tackle and he has the offers of a five-star recruit. He has visited both Michigan State and Ohio State, and holds offers from programs like Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Indiana, and Penn State, among others.

The Wolverines' staff has kept in close contact with Wilkes Jr. and his family and with Ron Bellamy staying on board under Whittingham, he is helping in the recruitment of Wilkes Jr.

Wilkes Jr. is expected to be on campus with his teammate LaMarcus Army, who is trending toward the Wolverines. There will be bevy of other prospects in Ann Arbor, and Michigan hopes to get two Utah products: Major Stokes and Mataio Fano on campus.

Scouting report

"High-upside offensive tackle prospect who looks like one of the top linemen early on in the 2028 cycle," Charles Powers wrote. "Has a projectable frame with elite length, measuring in at around 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with 35+ arms prior to his junior season. Lines up at left tackle for Cass Tech, one of the top talent-producing programs in Michigan.

"A loose, nimble mover. Gets to the second level with ease as a run blocker. Has the reactive quickness and length to project at a high level as a pass blocker. Will need to continue adding good weight and strength to his frame."

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