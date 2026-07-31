Michigan Football Depth Chart Nuggets From Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days have come and gone and Michigan will look forward to August 5, when the Wolverines take the field for fall camp. Football is in the air, and while we haven't seen Michigan in pads yet, or heard from coaches in a camp setting, we did learn a little about Michigan's depth at a few positions.

Here are some nuggets we've gathered from Big Ten Media Days.

Tommy Carr has the nod

We know who QB1 is and that's Bryce Underwood, but the backup position has been a talking point since the spring game. True freshman Tommy Carr looked the part in the spring game, making impressive throws, while using his legs to pick up yardage.

On Thursday, Whittingham confirmed that Carr is QB2 as of now, but incoming transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will also battle for the position. He wasn't able to get to Ann Arbor this past spring, but he will be here for fall and he has a lot of experience under his belt, starting for Colorado State.

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Whittingham also mentioned rising sophomore Chase Herbstreit, who competed this spring, but Carr outplayed him. There is also fellow true freshman Brady Smigiel, who is still trying to fully recover from a serious lower leg injury.

"Tommy Carr is the number two right now without a doubt going into fall camp," Whittingham said. "Now, Braden Fowler-Nicolosi is is a guy that's going to get some reps. We got to find out what he's all about. Chase Herbstreet did some good things in spring, but Tommy outplayed him in spring."

Quarterback Depth Bryce Underwood Starter Tommy Carr QB2 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi QB3 Chase Herbstreit QB4 Brady Smigiel QB5

Whittingham feels good about the offensive line

Kyle Whittingham didn't fully give his hand away regarding his linemen, but he did talk up redshirt freshman Andrew Babalola, who missed all of last season with an injury. Whittingham said 'wow' of the five-star's film and is excited to see him compete for a tackle position. He noted that Babalola fits the mold at tackle, and likely wouldn't shift inside.

But a player who could shift inside to a guard spot is Blake Frazier, who was Michigan's left tackle last season after Evan Link suffered a season-ending injury.

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"Blake's a talented enough kid that he can play in multiple positions," Whittingham said. "And so, like I said, the five best football players are the five guys that we got to find a way to get out there. And to answer your question, I believe he can do that."

During his interview, Whittingham mentioned other linemen like Nathan Efobi and Avery Gach. He believes the Wolverines are 10 deep at offensive line.

LT LG C RG RT Andrew Babalola Evank Link Jake Guarnera Blake Frazier Andrew Sprague Avery Gach or Malakai Lee Brady Norton or Nate Efobi Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres Nate Efobi Avery Gach or Malakai Lee

Could a true freshman see immediate playing time at edge?

Michigan doesn't have much proven production at edge aside from incoming transfer John Henry Daley, who was an All-American last season, but there is certainly a lot of talent. Both Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols have played some football, and made their marks.

There is also true freshman Carter Meadows, who Whittingham spoke up on Thursday, along with Lugard Edokpayi, who has been biding his time. One name Whittingham didn't mention was rising sophomore Nate Marshall, who should play some sort of role for Michigan at edge this season.

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"Dom Nichols had a great spring and really is coming into his own and Lugard is — talk about a specimen, 6'8, 265 lbs," Whittingham said. "He's like a big cat out there. I mean, so athletic and so fluid and so, you know, you take those two guys, you got Cam Brandt, John Henry Daley, and then Carter Meadows that I mentioned, the freshman."

Edge Edge John Henry Daley Cameron Brandt Dominic Nichols Lugard Edokpayi Carter Meadows Nate Marshall

Whittingham doubled down on defensive line being a strength

Following the spring game, Whittingham said the defensive line was the strength of the Wolverines' defense. And that tune isn't changing at all. In fact, he believes the team is five or six deep in the interior.

Trey Piece, Enow Etta, and Jonah Lea'ea will be the main cogs this season, but there are a couple of younger players who are starting to emerge.

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"Trey Pierce who's here, one of our captains, big physical defensive tackle. Enow Etta, a monster of a kid. He's 6'5 and 320 lbs and explosive and a really effective pass rusher for a big guy you get a lot of big guys that can take up space and eat up blocks that aren't real effective rushing the passer but Enow is a very good pass rusher. Jonah Lea'ea who we brought with us from Utah he's a proven commodity and a really active athletic lineman.

"Deyvid Palepale really came into his own this spring and really started to — the light switch started to go on for him. Bobby Kanka. So, so we feel like we got five or six guys and four for sure that could roll through there and win games for us."

DL DL Trey Pierce Enow Etta Jonah Lea'ea Deyvid Palepale Bobby Kanka Ted Hammond