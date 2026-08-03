The Biggest Battle for Michigan Football at Fall Camp

Fall camp is set to begin for the Michigan Wolverines in what is a big year for the program after a 9-3 season that ended in turmoil and embarrassment.

The hiring of new head coach Kyle Whittingham means that Michigan is hoping they can finally move to just focusing on football.

Michigan’s roster is in better shape than what it could have been after the firing of Sherrone Moore in December. They feel good about a good chunk of their roster, but there are still jobs to be won when fall camp begins.

There is one battle, however, that will shape the season more than the others, and it’s the one I am watching the closest.

Michigan’s program is a lot like the way football was designed at its inception.

As much as the game has changed over the years, one thing remains true, the game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage.

If you don’t believe me, look no further than Michigan’s last five games against Ohio State. Michigan was 4-1 in those games. The one game they lost was the one they lost in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and rather decisively.

The defensive line struggled to get pressure on Julian Sayin. The offensive line could not open enough holes in the run game, or keep Bryce Underwood from being under siege.

The line of scrimmage is what impacts football games more than any other position in the sport outside of quarterback.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) and defensive lineman Trey Pierce (95) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even then, it does not matter how good the quarterback is if he is on his back.

When Michigan won the national championship in 2023, their offensive line was a dominant group led by Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan at both guard spots.

Their defensive line had two first round picks on it in Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham. They were deep, and talented around their stars on both sides.

Fast forward two years and there has been a drain in talent. Some of that is to be expected. The 2023 group was special and will live in Michigan lore until the end of time.

Even adjusting for non-historic groups, Michigan has a lot of question marks up front.

Offensive Line

The good news is that on offense, they are in pretty good shape. Between Blake Frazier, Andrew Sprague, Jake Guarnera, and the return of both Andrew Babalola and Evan Link from injuries, they should have a solidified starting five.

The question on offense comes down to what the configuration will be. For now, the thought is that Babalola will be the team’s left tackle with Evan Link and Blake Frazier holding down the fort at both guard spots.

Jake Guarnera could be a potential anchor if not a team captain on the offensive line, and Andrew Sprague will be the book end with Babalola at right tackle.

The question marks, however, come if Link or Babalola have an adjustment period as they return from serious injuries that ended their 2025 seasons.

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If they’re not ready for game action, the team will have to find answers that involve moving Frazier from right guard back out to tackle. That means one of Babalola or Link will be on the bench, and someone like Nate Efobi would have to replace Frazier at right guard.

Ultimately, play on the offensive line is typically at its highest level when a group of five has a chance to gel together over an extended period of time.

Michigan will have competition in camp, but likely wants this group to be mostly settled by the time they play Western Michigan in the season opener on Sept. 5. They certainly want this group as gelled together as possible by the team they have to take on Brent Venables and his aggressive Oklahoma defense.

Defensive Line

Defensively is where some of the questions get a little more concerning. There is no Mason Graham on the roster. There is no Kenneth Grant either. They need to find players to emerge at both defensive tackle and on the edge during fall camp.

They have some potential coming in with true freshman Carter Meadows, who was a decorated recruit. As we saw last year, however, relying on a true freshman to be the savior can end in disastrous results.

John Henry Daley gives some proven production as he was a transfer from Utah, but he’s coming off a significant injury as well and may take time to get his sea legs under him in game action.

Henry Daley is going to start, but there are some questions around who will be his running mate. There’s a multitude of options between Meadows, Dominic Nichols, Cameron Brandt, and Nate Marshall. One of those guys needs to emerge into a full-time player to give Michigan any semblance of a pass rush against the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks.

On the interior, Kyle Whittingham has been bullish, and called the group a strength coming out of the spring game.

Trey Pierce Enow Etta, and Jonah Lea’ea will be key cogs in their interior rotation. Whittingham noted Deyvid Palepale as someone who has come in at the end of the offseason.

The defensive tackle group needs more production than it got a season ago, but they appear to think they’re in good shape.

Only time will tell, but the battles in the trenches are the ones to watch at fall camp.

With fall camp starting next week, here are six #Michigan football players facing the most pressure to perform in camp.



STORY: https://t.co/FEmWvL7r12 pic.twitter.com/YhK1naGqVX — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 2, 2026