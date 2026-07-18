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Former Michigan Football Legend Sparks Debate with His All-Time Wolverines Team

Former Michigan All-American Jourdan Lewis shared his all-time Wolverines team on Instagram, featuring program legends while leaving off several fan favorites.
Justice Steiner|
Oct 10, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown on an interception in the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown on an interception in the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Michigan Wolverines

We have seen many great football players, teams and coaches go through Ann Arbor. One of those is former cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was with the program from the 2013-16 seasons.

While with the Maize and Blue, Lewis was a two-time All-American, also setting the school's record for all-time career pass breakups, accounting for 45 during his time in Ann Arbor.

Lewis also has one of the more memorable plays in recent memory, in my opinion, for the Wolverines, when he had an insane one-handed interception against Wisconsin in 2026.

Yesterday, July 17, Lewis took to Instagram and gave his All-Time Michigan team, naming his top Wolverines at each position.

This is who the former All-American listed off.

Jourdan Lewis against MSU
Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends against Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Aaron Burbridge (16) during the 2nd half of a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ All-Time Selections

QB: Jim Harbaugh

RB: Mike Hart

RB: Tyrone Wheatly

WR: Braylon Edwards

DL: Brandon Graham

DL: LaMarr Woodley

LB: Devin Bush

S: Jabrill Peppers

CB: Charles Woodson

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh 

Who He Left Off

With so many great Wolverines, someone is going to get left off. Here are a few names I believe should be in the conversation to make an ‘All-Time Michigan’ squad.

As much as Michigan fans love Harbaugh, myself included, I don’t think he is the right pick for QB.

Two quarterbacks come to mind when thinking about their time at Michigan: Chad Henne and J.J. McCarthy. Henne holds the career passing yards record for UofM with 9,715, while McCarthy was vital to Michigan securing the 2023 National Championship.

JJ McCarthy against Illinois
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) high fives fans as he exits the field after the Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 63-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the defensive line, Mark Messner holds the career record for sacks (36), while also recording five in a single game, which is a program record.

Special teams is sometimes an afterthought, but Jake Moody deserves some recognition as a kicker. He holds the program records for career FG made (69), single season FG made (29) and single game FG made (six).  

Jake Moody Kicks the ball
Michigan placekicker Jake Moody (13) kicks off against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who He Got Right

Lewis definitely had quite a few correct picks on his list. Starting at WR with Braylon Edwards. Edwards was electric in the early 2000’s and a handful of receiving records for the Maize and Blue.

Charles Woodson is also the only right answer at the cornerback position. Winning the Heisman as a defensive player is unheard of and shows the impact he had on the game.

Charles Woodson lines up
Nov 23, 1996; Columbus, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Charles Woodson (2) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last, but certainly not least, Harbaugh is a great pick for the head coach. When he took over the program, UofM had struck out on back-to-back coaches (Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez) and was trending in the wrong direction. 

Despite consistently being under fire from not only the NCAA but a lot of Michigan fans for the failure to beat Ohio State for the first few years of his tenure, he eventually broke through. He ended his time with the Wolverines on the best note imaginable: three straight wins over Ohio State and a National Championship. 

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Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

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