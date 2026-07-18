Former Michigan Football Legend Sparks Debate with His All-Time Wolverines Team

We have seen many great football players, teams and coaches go through Ann Arbor. One of those is former cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was with the program from the 2013-16 seasons.

While with the Maize and Blue, Lewis was a two-time All-American, also setting the school's record for all-time career pass breakups, accounting for 45 during his time in Ann Arbor.

Lewis also has one of the more memorable plays in recent memory, in my opinion, for the Wolverines, when he had an insane one-handed interception against Wisconsin in 2026.

Yesterday, July 17, Lewis took to Instagram and gave his All-Time Michigan team, naming his top Wolverines at each position.

This is who the former All-American listed off.

Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends against Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Aaron Burbridge (16) during the 2nd half of a game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ All-Time Selections

QB: Jim Harbaugh

RB: Mike Hart

RB: Tyrone Wheatly

WR: Braylon Edwards

DL: Brandon Graham

DL: LaMarr Woodley

LB: Devin Bush

S: Jabrill Peppers

CB: Charles Woodson

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Former #Michigan star cornerback Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) gives his ‘All-time Michigan team’ via his IG. pic.twitter.com/UE0LRAilaF — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) July 17, 2026

Who He Left Off

With so many great Wolverines, someone is going to get left off. Here are a few names I believe should be in the conversation to make an ‘All-Time Michigan’ squad.

As much as Michigan fans love Harbaugh, myself included, I don’t think he is the right pick for QB.

Two quarterbacks come to mind when thinking about their time at Michigan: Chad Henne and J.J. McCarthy. Henne holds the career passing yards record for UofM with 9,715, while McCarthy was vital to Michigan securing the 2023 National Championship.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) high fives fans as he exits the field after the Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 63-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the defensive line, Mark Messner holds the career record for sacks (36), while also recording five in a single game, which is a program record.

Special teams is sometimes an afterthought, but Jake Moody deserves some recognition as a kicker. He holds the program records for career FG made (69), single season FG made (29) and single game FG made (six).

Michigan placekicker Jake Moody (13) kicks off against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who He Got Right

Lewis definitely had quite a few correct picks on his list. Starting at WR with Braylon Edwards. Edwards was electric in the early 2000’s and a handful of receiving records for the Maize and Blue.

Charles Woodson is also the only right answer at the cornerback position. Winning the Heisman as a defensive player is unheard of and shows the impact he had on the game.

Nov 23, 1996; Columbus, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Charles Woodson (2) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last, but certainly not least, Harbaugh is a great pick for the head coach. When he took over the program, UofM had struck out on back-to-back coaches (Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez) and was trending in the wrong direction.

Despite consistently being under fire from not only the NCAA but a lot of Michigan fans for the failure to beat Ohio State for the first few years of his tenure, he eventually broke through. He ended his time with the Wolverines on the best note imaginable: three straight wins over Ohio State and a National Championship.