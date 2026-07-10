Michigan’s Greatest Game Against Each 2026 Opponent: Weeks 4 - 7

We’re on to Big Ten play.

Last time, we looked at Michigan’s non-conference schedule, and the best historical matchup the Wolverines have had against each of those opponents. Now closing the door on the wide-open realm of the first three weeks of season with its tenuous in-state rivalry, rarely confronted helmet game matchup, and first-time showdown, we turn to the meat of Michigan’s schedule, the matchups with tomes of history and gobs of meaning.

So what are the greatest chapters of Michigan’s history with Iowa, Minnesota, and Penn State? Let’s find out.

Michigan vs Iowa, September 26

Oct. 10, 1997: #5 Michigan 28, #15 Iowa 24

Fun fact: in 1902, Michigan beat Iowa 107 - zip. The best game in this series’ history would come nearly a century later.

Building off that auspicious beginning, by 1997, Michigan had firmly established itself atop this classic Big Ten rivalry. Entering their matchup against the Hawkeyes in October of that year, the Wolverines held a commanding 34-9-4 all-time record against their foe, and were seeking to extend that cushion against a ranked opponent.

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5-0 after a strong start to the year, the Iowa contest marked the beginning of a bruising stretch of conference play for a Wolverine squad holding lofty aspirations. Despite playing in the friendly confines of Big House, Michigan didn’t live up to the billing in the first half, entering the locker room at the break down 21-7.

A second half comeback was needed, and one was in the cards. Quarterback Brian Griese rebounded from a dismal first half outing to spearhead three Wolverine touchdown drives, and the Maize and Blue defense held firm in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, intercepting a Hawkeye pass to seal a thrilling escape in Ann Arbor.

Clearing a major hurdle, the Wolverines would proceed to win the 1997 national championship, with the Iowa affair the nearest they would come to losing all year.

Michigan @ Minnesota, October 3

Oct. 10, 2003: #20 Michigan 38, #17 Minnesota 35

The Little Brown Jug game is one of the oldest rivalry games played in college football. The trophy itself began trading locker rooms as a victor’s spoil in 1903, but these two Big Ten stalwarts have been sharing a gridiron with regularity since 1892.

Though the 1940 showdown between undefeated powerhouses potentially carried the most seasonal ramifications of any rendition of this rivalry, the Michigan - Minnesota drama peaked in 2003.

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On the Little Brown Jug’s 100th birthday, the visiting Wolverines found themselves in hot water against the 17th ranked Gophers in Minneapolis. The 6-0 hosts were playing stifling defense and rode a gashing run game to a 28-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.

But the Wolverines weren’t vanquished.

An 80-yard touchdown drive cut the lead to 14 to begin the final frame, and a pick six immediately thereafter closed the gap to a single score. While Minnesota temporarily reestablished a 14 point cushion, a 52-yard John Navarre heave halved the lead before a 10-yard Chris Perry plunge knotted things at 35.

With the defense holding firm, Michigan won the ball back and drove into Gopher territory to hit a chip shot field goal with under a minute to play, bringing the final score to 38-35 for the good guys.

It was the largest come from behind win in program history.

Michigan vs Penn State, October 17

Nov. 13, 2021: #6 Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Call it recency bias, call it not appreciating the 1997 #4 vs #2 spanking of the Nittany Lions en route to that year’s title, call it whatever you like. But few wins have been as emotionally meaningful and have served as such evident proof of concept for Michigan football as this gritty, we-will-not-lose-today victory in Happy Valley in 2021.

The hosts were 6-3 and unranked entering the contest, having just lost three demoralizing nail-biters in a row in the weeks prior. The undoings of the Franklin years were resurfacing, but this Penn State squad was talented, experienced, bitterly frustrated, and immensely dangerous.

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Michigan was also being tested. Jim Harbaugh's resurgence had hit a snag in East Lansing two weekends before, and the Wolverines had to prove they could win when it counted in a desperate way.

But having blown an eight point lead in the fourth quarter, it seemed for a moment that the Wolverines were going to wilt when it mattered most once again. But then Cade McNamara connected with Erick All on a quick slant route that the bulking tight end rumbled 47-yards with, tumbling into the pylon and giving Michigan the lead with 3:29 to play.

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A forced turnover on downs and some imposing ground game ran out the clock, and the intense celebration in the visitors' locker room let viewers in on the fact that something had changed inside of Michigan football - they were on the road to being champions once more.