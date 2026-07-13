Ranking The Top 5 Michigan Football QBs Since 2010

Michigan has been far from quarterback university, but over the past 15 seasons, the Wolverines have had mostly reliable quarterback play, and even some seasons where it's been really good.

But there have been years in there, such as the 2024 season, when the Wolverines didn't look at their roster well enough entering a season. With how much the Wolverines relied on the rushing attack, it was always going to be challenging for Michigan to get consistent five-star signal callers to come to Ann Arbor.

We are going to rank the top five Michigan quarterbacks since the 2010 season.

5. Jake Rudock (2015)

Arguments could be made for both Wilton Speight and Cade McNamara here, but when you purely look at quarterback play, Jake Rudock's lone season in Ann Arbor was really solid.

After being a two-year starter at Iowa, Jim Harbaugh went out and landed Rudock to become his first starting quarterback of his Michigan coaching tenure. Rudock was far from great to begin the season, but as each game passed, Rudock got steadier and was actually prolific.

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He threw for over 250 yards in each of his last five games as a Wolverine, and Rudock ranks second in the program's history for completions (249) in a single season. His 3,017 yards thrown ranks third in a single season. He also threw for 440 yards against Indiana, which is third in a single game for the Wolverines.

Rudock was far from a good athlete, but he was smart and had a good arm. The Wolverines would go 10-3 in his lone season.

4. Devin Gardner (2010-2014)

Coming out of Inkster (MI) Devin Gardner was the No. 44 prospect and the top dual-threat signal caller. He came into the fold when the Wolverines had both Tate Forcier and Denard Robinson. Gardner played some wide receiver in 2012, but then was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons.

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The years Gardner played at Michigan were some fans want to forget, but not for the talented gunslinger. The Wolverines just weren't well-coached during Gardner's tenure at Michigan, but he still produced big numbers.

For his career, Gardner threw for 6,336, which ranks 4th on Michigan's career list. He holds the top two spots in a single game, both in 2013. Gardner passed for 501 yards against Indiana, and then for 451 against Ohio State.

3. Shea Patterson (2018-2019)

Shea Patterson was the top quarterback coming out of high school and he signed with Ole Miss. After two seasons playing for the Rebels, Jim Harbaugh went out and landed Patterson following an 8-5 campaign in 2017.

There are fond memories during Patterson's tenure, but some fans believe he never remotely lived up to the hype. The Wolverines would win 10 games in his first season and then nine in his final season with the team.

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Patterson started all 26 games of his Michigan career, and threw for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 323 yards and seven scores.

Patterson's 3,061 yards in 2019 ranks second on Michigan's single-season board, right behind John Navarre's 3,331. In 2019, Patterson threw five touchdown passes against Indiana, tying Jake Rudock for the most passing touchdowns in a game in Michigan's history.

2. Denard Robinson (2009-2012)

Denard Robinson will go down as one of the most statistically accomplished quarterbacks to ever step foot in Ann Arbor. However, he played in an era most fans want to forget. Robinson played at Michigan during Rich Rodriguez's last two seasons at Michigan, and then the start of the Brady Hoke era.

Robinson appeared in 49 games, making 35 starts at quarterback and two starts at running back. He ran for 4,495 yards during his tenure, which was an NCAA record, until Navy's Keenan Reynolds broke it in 2015. His career yardage is only behind Mike Hart in Michigan's history, who ran for 5,040 yards.

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Robinson was sixth in the Heisman voting in his sophomore season and in Hoke's first season as the Wolverines' head coach, Robinson led Michigan to a 11-2 record and a Sugar Bowl win.

For his career, Robinson threw for 6,250 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. While he wasn't a dominant passer, Robinson's legs were elite and kept Michigan in most games, and always entertained.

1. J.J. McCarthy (2021-2023)

While Denard Robinson's stats are eye-opening, J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy may never get the credit he deserves, as the Wolverines had an elite rushing attack with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but McCarthy was pivotal for the Wolverines in 2023, making smart reads and getting the job done when asked to.

McCarthy spelled Cade McNamara in 2021, and then in 2022, he beat McNamara in a quarterback battle. He would start every game there on out. Michigan would make three College Football Playoff appearances in all three seasons McCarthy was on the team.

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For his career, he threw for 6,226 yards, which ranks No. 6 at Michigan. His 2,991 yards in 2023 ranks fourth all-time in Ann Arbor. McCarthy also finished 10th in the Heisman race that season, while winning the Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year Award.

He opted to leave Michigan one year early, where he is now with the Minnesota Vikings as a first-round pick.