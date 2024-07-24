Former Michigan football star announces he's retiring after 2024 NFL season
He's been one of the most productive defenders in the NFL over the last 14 seasons, and he recently announced that his 15th will be his last. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham confirmed to reporters that he will be retiring after the 2024 season, marking the end of an incredible run in the league for the former Michigan standout.
"Last first day as a player," Graham said to reporters. "I don't know what the future holds next year in the organization as the next level, but I know it will be something."
Graham was selected by the Eagles in the first-round (No. 13 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft and has spent every year since with the organization. During that time, he became a second-team All-Pro (2016), a Super Bowl champion (2017), and a Pro Bowler (2020).
One of the most noteworthy moments of Grahams pro career came in Super Bowl LII during the 2017 season. In what is described as one of the biggest plays in franchise history, Graham helped seal the Super Bowl victory for Philadelphia over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on a strip-sack recovered by the Eagles.
As a Wolverine from 2006-09, Graham proved himself to be one of the most dominant defenders to ever come through Ann Arbor. In 2009, he finished with the most tackles for loss in all of college football and was named the 2009 Big Ten Conference co-MVP. Graham finished his Michigan career with 29.5 sacks, good for No. 2 all-time.
Here's more on Graham's impressive career as a Wolverine, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- First defensive player in school history to be voted Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player twice (2008, 2009)
- Shared 2009 Chicago Tribune Silver Football as Big Ten's MVP with Penn State quarterback Daryll Clark
- 2009 All-Big Ten first team (coaches and media)
- 2008 All-Big Ten second team (coaches and media)
- Posted career numbers of 138 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups
- Second in career TFLs and sacks at Michigan
- Tied for second at U-M in career forced fumbles (six)
- Two-year starter at defensive end
- Four-year letterman
- Played in 47 career games and made 28 starts at defensive end
- 40.6 percent of his stops came behind the line of scrimmage
