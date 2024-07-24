WR Tyler Morris on the Michigan defense: 'This defense is definitely going to be a problem'
While there are some questions surrounding the Michigan offense heading into the new season, there aren't many question marks around the Wolverines' defense. In 2023, Michigan had the No. 1 scoring defense allowing 10.4 points per game and the Wolverines had the top-ranked total defense allowing 247 yards per game.
Although Michigan lost several key members from the top-ranked defense, the Wolverines will return plenty of star talent. Guys like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson return, among others. With the Michigan offense going up against the Wolverines' defense on a daily basis it should help the Michigan offense improve, but it's also telling just how good this Michigan defense still is.
Appearing on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen, rising junior Tyler Morris was asked about facing that Michigan defense. With a smile on his face, Morris said "It's going to be a problem".
“Yeah, this defense is definitely going to be a problem," Morris said. “Yeah, it's definitely going to be a problem. Just going through spring ball, I mean, it's difficult to go against them. Like, they just, every part of the defense is just, you know, everybody's got guys. Everybody -- like, they just make it difficult. You know, they don't make, they don't give you nothing. They're real physical, fast, flying everywhere. You know, just making it real hard on the offense to really get into what you want to.”
While that might not sound like a good thing for the Wolverines' offense when you first hear that, I think it's telling how good Michigan's defense is going to be once again. There are already three or four juniors being viewed as top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are young guys who's been around the program for a year or two that's chomping at the bit to get onto the field and show what they're capable of.
The Michigan offense may take a step back from 2023 without a J.J. McCarthy leading the team, but that doesn't mean the Wolverines' offense will be bad in '24. Michigan does have elite playmakers on that side of the football as well. Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland, Tyler Morris, and Semaj Morgan are all back and can only make the Michigan offense roll.
Either way, you can fully expect the Michigan defense to be a top-five or 10 defense in the nation once again in 2024.
