Michigan Football Remains in Contention for Elite 2027 WR

After landing just two wide receivers in the 2026 class, Michigan is going to make the WR position a priority this cycle. Even after signing transfers Jaime Ffrench and JJ Buchanan, there is a clear need for the future of the position.

One player Michigan has been after for quite some time is Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel playmaker Quentin Burrell. The 6'3", 175-pound WR recently cut his list to 10 schools and the Wolverines remain in the cut.

Burrell will pick between Missouri, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Miami, and LSU.

Burrell is ranked as the No. 50 player in the 2027 cycle and the No. 9 WR. He is also ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Illinois, per the Composite. Burrell has been to Missouri, Notre Dame, and Michigan the most of any team, but Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Irish a 81.4% chance of landing the talented wide out.

Connection to Michigan

There is a bit of a connection to Michigan outside of the football. Burrell's sister, Kali, plays soccer for the Wolverines and Burrell has seen her in action — getting up to Ann Arbor.

The previous staff was recruiting Burrell actively, but once Ron Bellamy and Sherrone Moore were out at Michigan, it's essentially starting over for Michigan in his recruitment. Back in January, new Michigan WR coach Micah Simon took a trip to see Burrell and by all accounts, it went well.

Simon spoke with Burrell about how he wants to use the wide receiver position and what the Wolverines' plan would be with an elite talent such as Burrell's. But now the top-50 prospect needs to see it all in person. He is set to visit Michigan on April 2.

What Burrell is looking for

In a recent article by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Burrell talked about his new top 10. But later on, he talked about what he is looking for when picking a school.

"Development, mentorship, opportunity to compete to play early. Coaches I can trust, strong academics."

On top of that, Burrell wants to make an impact on the field. As one of the premier WRs in the 2027 class, he wants to go somewhere where he can showcase his skills — a place that will pass the ball a little more.

Michigan has been known for its physical rushing attack for a while now, but with Jason Beck taking over as the OC, the Wolverines should become more balanced in 2026. But until Michigan proves it will pass the ball more, top playmakers will be watching and waiting.