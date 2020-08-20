Michigan Keeping Tabs On 2022 Colorado Prospects Gavin Sawchuk, Connor Jones

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, Michigan has already identified Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk as one of its top targets at the position. Sawchuk is an elite talent out of the backfield, standing at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and the Wolverines were actually the first Division 1 program to extend an offer.

Since that time, Sawchuk has blown up on the recruiting trail, and Rivals.com's No. 3 running back in the class has offers from schools across the nation. Sawchuk is far and away the most talented prospect to come out of Colorado in the '22 cycle, and Michigan made positive inroads by offering so early.

“They were the first ones to take interest in me and notice mem,” Sawchuk told Wolverine Digest. “So, I’m really glad that they did that, and I’m thankful for that. They are definitely in the mix for that reason and some other reasons. It’s a great school, great education.”

While the scholastic workload is important to the dynamic prospect, Sawchuk is intrigued by quite a few aspects about Michigan as a whole.

“Of course, I want a good program, a good football program,” Sawchuk said. “But the main thing I’ve been looking for is education. I just want to be able to get a degree that I can carry with me into something for the future, as well as just find a place with a good culture.”

Sawchuk goes to the same school that Dylan McCaffrey attended in high school, so U-M has developed a relationship with the coaching staff there and that could come in handy in this recruitment as well.

Elsewhere in the state, though, Michigan is keeping tabs on 2022 Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive lineman Connor Jones, a rising prospect that has experience at both right guard and right tackle. Jones recently had a conversation with U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner

“My relationship with Coach Warinner has started good,” Jones said. “I met him when he came to Colorado and visited the school. He was one of the first to request my transcripts. He also coached one of my coaches here at Palmer Ridge High School, Coach Falk, when he coached at Air Force.”

Given those connections, Jones is looking to build a stronger bond with Coach Warriner as he continues to develop since he considers himself a longtime fan of the Wolverines' program.

“They're a dream school for me,” Jones said. “My dad is a huge fan, which is funny because he's from Ohio originally, so the games are always on. So, I've been a fan from very early. They have a great medical program, which is important because I want to major in Sports Medicine. And they have a long track record of producing OL into the NFL. I believe they are top three all time for offensive linemen in the NFL.”

Given the school's consistent ability to churn out professional caliber blockers, Michigan is a program that Jones is highly interested in. At the moment, the 2022 lineman sports early offers from New Mexico and Colorado State, but he took nine unofficial visits last fall and had camp invites to Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Penn State and Michigan before COVID-19 canceled those summer opportunities.

Regardless, the 6-6, 280 pound lineman is working on getting stronger and more aggressive over the offseason as he hopes to push his school to a fourth consecutive state championship.

