How Michigan Developed its Prospects For the 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan will send its next wave of players off to the NFL this weekend as the 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, PA. Michigan doesn't have a huge crop of NFL hopefuls this year, but they do have some worth noting.

Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore are expected to go in the first 3 rounds. Jimmy Rolder is expected to go in rounds 4-5, while Marlin Klein and Rayshaun Benny are expected to go in rounds 5-7. Two other players are also hoping to be selected in the later rounds in Donaven McCulley and Max Bredeson. Lets take a look at how Michigan developed these players when they were in Ann Arbor below.

Lets take a look at how Michigan developed these players when they were in Ann Arbor below.

No. 1 - Jaishawn Barham (LB)

Jaishawn Barham came to Michigan by way of Maryland where he ranked as a 4-star transfer as a LB. He was originally a top 150 type recruit out of high school as well as a LB. He was more of an athletic freak type recruit who needed some seasoning as he entered college but he had all the measurables of an NFL Draft pick at LB as soon as he entered college. At 6'3" and 230 lbs coming into college, he leaves it listed at 6'3 1/2" and 240 lbs. He had a good first two years at Maryland, totaling 95 combined tackles, with 9.5 TFL, and 7 sacks.

Then he transferred to Michigan prior to the 2024 season where he played mostly stand up linebacker in 2024 before becoming a bit of a hybrid off/on ball linebacker in 2025. In his final two years at Michigan he totaled 98 combined tackles, with 13.5 TFL, and 5 sacks. He projects as more of an edge prospect at the next level but can be used off the ball at LB as well.

Given where he was ranked as a recruit, him being selected in rounds 2-3 is almost exactly where he's supposed to go in the NFL Draft. In my opinion, he seems like one of those guys who never really put it all together in college, and I personally think he'll end up being a better professional player than he was in college.

No. 2 - Derrick Moore (EDGE)

Derrick Moore was a top 50 recruit coming out of high school, rated as a high 4-star prospect. He was already listed at 6'4" 250 lbs. as a recruit, and he will leave Michigan being listed at 6'4" 255 lbs. Physically, he was already ready to play when he got to Michigan, it just took him a year or two to get used to playing at the college level.

In his Michigan career, he ended up totaling 95 tackles, 24.5 TFL, and 21 sacks. His Senior season he really popped, as he totaled 30 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 10 sacks. He was a very productive player at Michigan, playing all four years.

Given where he was ranked as a recruit, him being selected in rounds 2-3 is almost exactly where he's supposed to go in the NFL Draft. I think he will also end up being a very good pro because he is equally as good at defending the run and rushing the passer. He doesn't have the jump off the page athleticism that you look for in 1st round picks, but outside of that, he doesn't lack for anything else as he enters the professional ranks.

No. 3 - Jimmy Rolder (LB)

Jimmy Rolder came to Michigan as a top 247 recruit, ranked as the 222nd ranked player nationally coming out of high school. He was listed at 6'2" 220lbs., and is now listed at 6'2 1/2" 238 lbs. as he leaves Michigan.

He didn't play much in his first two seasons at Michigan before coming on strong in his Junior and Senior seasons. He ended up with 118 total tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 INT. This past season in particular was by far his most productive season as he totaled 73 combined tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 INT.

Given where he was ranked as a recruit, him being selected in rounds 4-5 are almost exactly where he's supposed to go in the NFL Draft. If anything, he's slid a little bit in terms of NFL Draft projection due to mostly injury/durability concerns. He never really stayed healthy for a full season while at Michigan and that will undoubtedly play a role in both where he gets selected in this draft as well as how good he ends up being at the next level. He has the athleticism and instincts to be a 1st-2nd down starter at the next level but is probably not good enough in coverage to stay on the field in pass coverage on 3rd downs.

No. 4 - Marlin Klein (TE)

Marlin Klein was a 3-star recruit entering college where he was listed at 6'6" 215 lbs. As he leaves college, he is now listed at 6'6" 248 lbs. Physically, he obviously developed a lot at Michigan as he added about 30 lbs to his frame.

Klein didn't play hardly at all in his Freshman season before being a backup in his Sophomore and Junior. Then he stepped up a bit as a Senior, catching 24 passes for 248 yards and 1 TD. On paper, he should've come back to Michigan for another year given his relative lack of production but you can never blame a player for wanting to chase his dream of playing in the NFL.

As a 3-star recruit, he definitely surpassed expectations at Michigan and has played himself into the conversation of being a draftable player now. I do think he has a chance to stick on an NFL roster next season if he can stay healthy as a backup/3rd string TE. Michigan TE's have a good track record in the NFL in recent season and it wouldn't be surprising to me at all if he's on an NFL roster next season, even if he doesn't end up being drafted.

No. 5 - Rayshaun Benny (DL)

Rayshaun Benny entered Michigan as a 4-star, top 200 type recruit nationally. He was listed then at 6'5" and 275 lbs. but leaved Michigan listed at 6'3 1/4" 298 lbs. He added quite a bit of muscle at Michigan and ended up being a big contributor in the last two years at on the defensive line.

In his whole career, he totaled, 107 combined tackles, 12 TFL, and 4 sacks. He had very similar production in the last three of his seasons as a rotation piece at defensive tackle. He was a good college defensive tackle but he didn't quite live up to the recruiting rankings as a borderline draftable player after 5 years at Michigan. Nonetheless, he will hope to have his name called in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and see if he can work his way onto an NFL roster next year.

No. 6 - Donaven McCulley (WR)

Donaven McCulley had a very interesting college career, because he was originally listed as a 4-star 247 type recruit as a quarterback. After one year at Indiana, he switched to a wide receiver and spent his first four years in college as a Hoosier before transferring to Michigan for his 5th and final college season.

In his whole college career, he totaled 105 receptions for 1,422 yards, and 11 TD's. In his final year at Michigan he ended up with 39 receptions for 588 yards and 3 TD's. It was a bit of a disappointing final college season for the Wolverines but he also had to deal with inconsistent QB play from true Freshman Bryce Underwood and the emergence of Andrew Marsh as his favorite target.

Now he will get the chance to test his skills at the next level, as he's probably looking at being drafted in rounds 6-7, if at all. Given his 4-star recruiting ranking, he probably didn't quite live up to the hype but he also switched positions in college and had to learn how to play a whole new position. If he can stay healthy I could see him sneaking onto an NFL roster next fall because I think when he is healthy and on the field, he can be a solid depth wide receiver in the NFL but that's likely his ceiling due to his lack of top end foot speed.

No. 7 - Max Bredeson (FB/TE)

Max Bredeson is the one who for sure outplayed his recruiting rankings, as he entered college as a 0-star walk-on at Michigan. He was listed then at 6'2" 250 lbs and leaves Michigan listed at 6'2" 252 lbs. He only ended up catching 12 passes for 132 yards and 0 TD's in his Michigan career but he was perhaps the best blocking FB/TE in all of college football his last two season in Ann Arbor.

He will now look to the NFL to chase his dreams, and he unequivically out-performed his recruting rankings. Even being listed as a draftable NFL player in an article like this is a crdit to him and the coaches at Michigan for turning him into this type of a player. He's probably not going to be drafted this weekend, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he ends up making an NFL roster next season as their ace blocking FB/TE who can also make the occasional catch out of the backfield.

Michigan didn't have a banner year on the field, but they still have about 7 players who are NFL Draft hopefuls this weekend. It'll be very interesting to see who ends up getting drafted and to which teams. All seven of them have a chance to make an NFL roster next fall though, and will join the list of recent Michigan Wolverines to try their hand at the NFL level.