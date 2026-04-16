What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Michigan's Top Prospects

The NFL Draft is just a week away and while the Michigan Wolverines aren't going to have any first round selections this season, the Maize and Blue should have several players selected. Michigan had eight players invited to the NFL Combine, and all eight have a chance to be selected.

Here is what some of the NFL scouting experts are saying about Michigan players, and why we agree or disagree with their scouting report.

Derrick Moore

The four-year Wolverine is expected to be the first Michigan player off the board. Moore is projected to go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft in either the second or third round.

Here's what Justin Melo from NFL Draft on SI had to say about Moore:

"It's unfortunate that Derrick Moore has nursed a pre-draft hamstring injury that has limited his participation in the process. After contributing nine sacks in 2023-24 as a rotational defender, Moore exploded to record 10 sacks in 2025 after finally finding himself as an every-down starter. The Baltimore, Maryland native is strong and long (33 3/8" arms) as a pass rusher, leaning on size, speed, and acceleration to impact opposing pockets."

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Our take: Melo didn't say anything out of the ordinary here, and yes, we agree that it was a shame for Moore to suffer an injury ahead of the Combine. Moore quietly had one of the best seasons of any Big Ten edge rusher this past year. It took a few seasons for Moore to show consistent dominance, but he put it all together this past year.

Moore could begin his NFL career in a rotational role, but in a few years, he should become an every-down starter. Moore just needs to show he can be as consistent against the run as he is against the pass.

Rayshaun Benny

The five-year Wolverine could go on Day 2 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft and he is a tricky player to scout.

Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said on Benny:

"Benny is a tricky evaluation as a 3-technique. He has good length and is consistent entering into block battles. He’s an effective two-gapper who locates the ball-carrier and quickly sheds. On the flip side, he’s not a true wide-body and struggles to drop a sudden anchor when challenged by downhill double teams."

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Our take: We tend to agree with Zierlein here. That's what makes Benny a tricky player to project at the next level. He never had more than 1.5 sacks in a single season at Michigan. Benny is as good of a run stuffer as there is, but in the NFL, you need the complete package.

Benny should become a rotational piece right away, but he needs to prove that he can bull rush his way to the quarterback and show that he can win battles when doubled. We expect to see Benny work his way into an early-down role in the NFL.

Jimmy Rolder

Rolder has seen his draft stock increase since leaving Michigan. He will likely hear his name in Round 4-5.

Here's what The Ringer's Todd McShay said about Rolder:

"There’s a lot to like about what Rolder could develop into at the next level. He can play Mike, Will, or Sam in a 4-3 scheme. He’s instinctive, but his discipline isn’t quite there, so he might need a year as a special teams maven (where his awesome skill set, mentality, and tackling skills will stand out) and some rotational/sub-package work before he’s ready to compete for a starting job in the NFL. But he’s a future starter if he continues to track like he did throughout 2025."

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Our take: Everything McShay said is on the money, other than talking about Rolder's discipline skills. We argue that Rolder was one of the most disciplined linebackers Michigan had. Rolder wasn't the full package like Ernest Hausmann, and wasn't as athletic as Cole Sullivan, but Rolder's ability to be in the right place was pivotal.

Rolder was such a good tackler because he knew where to be. He didn't have bad launch angles and his instincts took over. Expect Rolder to compete for a big role right away.

Jaishawn Barham

Barham is one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft. Teams could either play him at linebacker or edge, and he is one of the most explosive defenders. His stock has been shaky and mocks have had him go anywhere from Round 3 to Round 5.

What Zierlein said about Barham:

"Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front. He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work"

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Our take: Barham is clearly better off at edge. Michigan used him beside Ernest Hausmann in 2024 and while Barham excelled, he was spotty. He was too fast for his own good and often put his ears down, which resulted in him being in a bad position.

Once Michigan moved him to edge, he was exceptional. Barham is raw, but with the right coaching, he could turn into a three-down lineman.

Marlin Klein

Klein is next in line of Michigan tight ends to be drafted. He should hear his name anywhere from Round 5 to Round 7.

McShay's scouting report on Klein:

"Klein is known for his in-line blocking, but I’m most excited by what’s on his tape, including his speed, route running, and confident hands when plucking on the run. He has a lot of upside and should thrive playing with an NFL-level QB. Klein projects as a no. 3 tight end as a rookie but should quickly rise to a no. 2 role. Klein has a very similar college arc and athletic profile to Luke Schoonmaker, but his higher-end comparison is Dalton Schultz."

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Our take: Klein was never able to truly show off what he was capable of at Michigan. He played behind some really good tight ends during his career, and his lone year as a starter, Klein suffered an injury and coaching hindered the offense.

Colston Loveland used to clamor about Klein's athletic ability and his speed. Assuming Klein can stay healthy, he fits the prototypical mold for an NFL tight end.

Donaven McCulley

Michigan's lone WR prospect is projected to be a late-round pick.

Zierlein's scouting report on McCulley:

"Big, tough wideout with modest production and average tools. McCulley has adequate foot quickness and athleticism. However, he will need to prove he can beat tight man pressure because he’s not a natural separator and rarely runs by cornerbacks on vertical routes."

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Our take: Michigan brought McCulley to Ann Arbor to become its top option for Bryce Underwood. Turns out, it was Andrew Marsh who was. McCulley was a good possession wide receiver, but he never flashed with downfield speed.

If McCulley is going to turn into an NFL playmaker, he is going to need to show he can beat man coverage and gain separation downfield. If not, he will just be a rotational player in the league, at best.