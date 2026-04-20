Ranking Every Michigan Player Expected to Be Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft
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We are less than a week away from the annual NFL draft, which is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pa., from April 23-25.
The Michigan Wolverines have a handful of players expecting their names to be called for a chance to play at the next level.
Heading into draft week, we are going to rank all Michigan players expected to be selected in this year's draft. In a seven-round mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he had five Wolverines set to be picked in the three-day span.
Worth Noting… But May Not Be Selected.
Three players that weren’t mentioned in the seven-round mock were wide receiver Donaven McCulley (WR), Dominic Zvada (kicker) and Max Bredesen (FB/TE).
McCulley, as a prospect, is enticing because of his frame, standing at 6’5”, but being overshadowed this past season by Andrew Marsh in a run-heavy offense did not help his draft stock. He is definitely worth a late-round pick, but may not make the cut when it is said and done.
For Zvada, his final season in Ann Arbor really hurt his stock. He went from one of the best kickers in college football in 2024 to really struggling at times in 2025. Zvada will get an opportunity, but most likely will be picked up as a free agent after the draft.
Last but not least is Bredeson, who absolutely deserves a chance in the NFL. Wolverine fans know the value he can bring on the field and as a leader. He could be a Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers) type of player, which holds a lot of value.
No. 5 - Rayshaun Benny (DL)
The first of many defensive players on this list, Benny spent the past five seasons in the Maize and Blue on the defensive line. He is coming off his best statistical season after becoming a full-time starter in 2025.
Benny probably doesn’t have the same upside as some of the other players on this list. But five years in Ann Arbor will help him be ready to play immediately if a team needs depth up front on the defensive side of the ball.
No. 4 - Marlin Klein (TE)
A hard player to rank on this list, primarily because of the lack of explosion in the Michigan offense through the air in 2024. After an explosive game against New Mexico to begin the year with 93 receiving yards and a touchdown, Klein never surpassed 40 yards in a game the remainder of the season.
To be fair, he did suffer an injury and missed a short amount of time because of that. However, I don’t think he is as proven as a receiving threat to be higher on this list.
The success of Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears), a former Wolverine who had an impressive rookie season, probably helps Klein's stock. However, we really don’t know the extent of his upside.
No. 3 - Jimmy Rolder (LB)
It was a breakout campaign in 2025 for the linebacker, as he finished the season as the squad's tackle leader (73). Rolder could be the most underrated Wolverine in the draft, projected to go in the fourth round.
It felt like all season in 2025 Rolder was all over the field, in on nearly every play. Later in the draft, Rolder could be a guy teams look back on and wonder why he was overlooked on draft night.
No. 2 - Derrick Moore (EDGE)
Easily could be No. 1 on this list, Moore was a First Team All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in his final year in the Maize and Blue.
Moore was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, leading the squad in sacks with 10 on the year, six more than the next highest.
Playing in over 50 games in Ann Arbor, Moore will also bring experience to the league at maybe the most important position on the defensive side of the ball, which only makes him more valuable.
No. 1 - Jaishawn Barham (LB)
With two impressive seasons in the Maize and Blue, Barham showed he can make an impact at the next level. Standing at 6’3” and 243 lbs. Barham has a solid frame and stats to excite NFL scouts.
He finished second on the squad in tackles for loss (10), while totaling 32 tackles and three pass breakups.
It is a close call between Barham and Moore as the top option of the list of Wolverines available later this week. However, I think the versatility and athleticism of Barham may give him an edge at the next level.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2