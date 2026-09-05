How to Watch Michigan Football’s Season Opener Against WMU
In this story:
For the first time in roughly eight months, the Michigan Wolverines play a football game.
The Maize and Blue are kicking off their season at home against an in-state opponent, Western Michigan, tonight at The Big House.
The game will also mark the first of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
- Spread: Michigan -27.5 points
- Over/under: 49.5 total points
History Between the Wolverines and Broncos
It is a series that has been dominated by UofM, as the Wolverines hold a perfect 7-0 record over the Broncos.
The two squads met for the first time in 1943, when Michigan came away with a 57-6 win at home.
Most recently, UofM took down WMU 47-14 in the Big House in 2021. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins ran wild for the Maize and Blue in that game, combining for nearly 200 yards to go along with one touchdown each.
In the seven meetings, the closest WMU has been to UofM was in 2001, falling by 17 points (38-21).
Storylines to Watch For
This week, in the three storylines to watch, I mentioned how WMU is a good team and should not be taken lightly.
For Michigan, I am watching the linebacker room closely to see who is going to emerge as the top option and potential tackle leader for the Wolverines.
“Now, we will have to see who steps up to fill that void. Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles and Chase Taylor were named the starters for now. One name that was a surprise to not see listed was Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of Michigan's returners.”
Another key to the game is going to be the passing game on both sides of the ball.
“[w]hat will Bryce Underwood’s development look like compared to last year? Will the Whittingham and Jason Beck offense throw the ball more? Will they play it conservatively and shrink the playbook because it isn’t as big of a game? All things I am most excited to see on Saturday night.
“On the flip side, the Broncos returning their star QB is an interesting watch. Personally, I think Michigan’s secondary might be its strongest position group, but it will be tested a little bit on Saturday night.”
Finally, the third storyline is straightforward. How is Michigan going to look under a new coaching regime?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2