How to Watch Michigan Football’s Season Opener Against WMU

For the first time in roughly eight months, the Michigan Wolverines play a football game.

The Maize and Blue are kicking off their season at home against an in-state opponent, Western Michigan, tonight at The Big House.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) attempts to catch a pass against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The game will also mark the first of the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Network: NBC

On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge

Spread: Michigan -27.5 points

Over/under: 49.5 total points

History Between the Wolverines and Broncos

It is a series that has been dominated by UofM, as the Wolverines hold a perfect 7-0 record over the Broncos.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The two squads met for the first time in 1943, when Michigan came away with a 57-6 win at home.

Most recently, UofM took down WMU 47-14 in the Big House in 2021. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins ran wild for the Maize and Blue in that game, combining for nearly 200 yards to go along with one touchdown each.

In the seven meetings, the closest WMU has been to UofM was in 2001, falling by 17 points (38-21).

Storylines to Watch For

This week, in the three storylines to watch, I mentioned how WMU is a good team and should not be taken lightly.

Western Michigan sophomore Broc Lowry scores a touchdown during the home-opening game against North Texas at Western Michigan University on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Michigan, I am watching the linebacker room closely to see who is going to emerge as the top option and potential tackle leader for the Wolverines.

“Now, we will have to see who steps up to fill that void. Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles and Chase Taylor were named the starters for now. One name that was a surprise to not see listed was Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of Michigan's returners.”

Another key to the game is going to be the passing game on both sides of the ball.

“[w]hat will Bryce Underwood’s development look like compared to last year? Will the Whittingham and Jason Beck offense throw the ball more? Will they play it conservatively and shrink the playbook because it isn’t as big of a game? All things I am most excited to see on Saturday night.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“On the flip side, the Broncos returning their star QB is an interesting watch. Personally, I think Michigan’s secondary might be its strongest position group, but it will be tested a little bit on Saturday night.”

Finally, the third storyline is straightforward. How is Michigan going to look under a new coaching regime?