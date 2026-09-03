Three Storylines I’m Watching Most in Michigan’s Week One Matchup Against Western Michigan

It is officially game week in Ann Arbor as the Michigan Wolverines are set to host Western Michigan at The Big House on Saturday night (Sept. 5).

There is going to be a lot of excitement and things to watch with it being the first time the Wolverines take the field in the 2026 season under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Although I believe the Maize and Blue will win pretty handily, WMU is a really good non-power four program this season. The Broncos are coming off a MAC Championship and were picked to repeat as champions in the conference preseason poll. WMU returns its star QB, Broc Lowry, who was the MAC Player of the Year a season ago.

Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Broc Lowry (14) throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here are the three biggest storylines I will be watching when the game kicks off Saturday night.

Watching the Linebackers

This whole offseason, I believe the ‘weakest’ or most concerning position group is the LB room. Mainly because of all of the talent and production the Wolverines lost from last season.

UofM lost Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan, its top three LB’s in 2025 and all ranked within the top five on the squad in tackles.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, we will have to see who steps up to fill that void. Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles and Chase Taylor were named the starters for now. One name that was a surprise to not see listed was Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of Michigan's returners.

The Passing Game… On Both Sides

One thing has remained consistent with the Wolverines over the years: they can run the football.

I have no doubt that will be the same this upcoming season, especially with Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter in the backfield.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, what will Bryce Underwood’s development look like compared to last year? Will the Whittingham and Jason Beck offense throw the ball more? Will they play it conservatively and shrink the playbook because it isn’t as big of a game? All things I am most excited to see on Saturday night.

On the flip side, the Broncos returning their star QB is an interesting watch. Personally, I think Michigan’s secondary might be its strongest position group, but it will be tested a little bit on Saturday night.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) are separated in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Lowry be shut down or build on the success he and WMU had in 2025?

How They’ll Look Under Whittingham

The last storyline is pretty straight forward: how will the Maize and Blue look under a new head coach?

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plays, schemes and overall management of the game are essential parts of coaching.

All Michigan fans should be excited to see a new leader of the program take the field for the first time, especially in a night game at home.

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