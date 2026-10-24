How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Eight Game Against Indiana

Coming off its first Big Ten win of the 2026 campaign, the Michigan Wolverines have a big test on the horizon, hosting defending National Champion No. 6 Indiana today at Michigan Stadium.

The Michigan offense will be led by true freshman QB Tommy Carr, who is set to make the first start of his college career.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Penn State late in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Hoosiers, they are coming off a close loss to No. 3 Ohio State. IU wide receiver Nick Marsh caught a game-winning touchdown, but it did not stand as he was out of bounds.

That sets the scene for today’s matchup; here is how Michigan fans can watch.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 12 PM ET (Noon)

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich..)

Network: Fox

On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt

Spread: Indiana -7.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 42.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

History Between the Wolverines and Hoosiers

Michigan has dominated the series, holding a 58-11 record when facing the Hoosiers. However, IU won the last matchup, taking down UofM 20-15 in Bloomington, Ind on Nov. 9, 2024.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch in front of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Preston Zachman (6) during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana hasn’t beaten Michigan in Ann Arbor in nearly 60 years, with the last time being in 1967, when the Wolverines fell 27-20.

Heading into today’s game, Michigan has won 27 of the last 29 matchups between the two programs.

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s game against the Hoosiers.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) celebrates a play against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting off with the most obvious is the Michigan QB position room. How is Tommy Carr going to hold up in his first career start? It is not an easy game to make the first start of your career as a true freshman. Mistakes are going to happen, but will he provide enough of a spark to the offense to get them over the hump?

On the other side of the ball, the defense has been impressive all season long; they need to keep that going if the Wolverines want a shot to win. As long as the Maize and Blue defense isn’t put in bad spots in terms of field position and time of possession, I think they can really neutralize the Hoosiers offense.

Lastly, which Michigan running back will step up? The running game has been lackluster this season and the Wolverines could use someone to emerge as the top threat.

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