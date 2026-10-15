Three storylines I’m Watching Most in Michigan’s Matchup With Penn State

Coming off the bye, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to bounce back and get in the win column for the first time in nearly three weeks, hosting Penn State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Both the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are searching for their first conference win of the season, which is one of the bigger surprises in all of college football. If you would’ve said before the season that these two teams meet up winless in Big Ten action, most people would’ve been beyond shocked.

Penn State has dropped three straight games, falling to Wisconsin, Northwestern and USC.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) is congratulated after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three storylines to watch when the game kicks off on Saturday.

New Week, Same Story… Can They Be Disciplined

I’m not sure how many consecutive weeks this has been a storyline, but it is one of the most important; the Wolverines need to clean up their execution.

As it stands, Michigan ranks 107 out of 138 in fewest penalties per game and 122 of 138 in turnover margin. This is directly related to why the Maize and Blue have struggled this season.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to Iowa on the game's final play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Michigan wants to start winning games, it needs to take care of the ball and cut down on penalties.

Can the Offense Have a Pulse

This Michigan offense has shown signs of having potential this season. But unfortunately, more often than not, they have been awful.

A lot of the blame is falling on quarterback Bryce Underwood, but there are way more problems than just that. The offensive line has been bad, the running backs haven’t gotten going and the playcalling has been suspect.

The only position group that has consistently shown up is the wide receivers. Both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan have been as reliable as they can be. Featuring those two as much as possible is the best bet until other guys prove they can produce on Saturdays.

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6)catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of push to have Tommy Carr take over the offense at QB. I am curious if this game starts to go south, will the Wolverines put him in to try and spark the offense.

Who Comes Out Wanting to Win

Both teams have not had the start they wanted to the 2026 campaign.

Which team is going to come out wanting to get back on track and which one will look like they’ve lost hope? Maybe both come out wanting to prove something.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) pushes Iowa wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) out of bound during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whichever team loses, I think their season is essentially over in terms of playing for anything of value.

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