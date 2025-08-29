HOW TO WATCH: Michigan vs New Mexico in the Wolverines' 2025 season opener
The Michigan Wolverines are set to return to the Big House on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against New Mexico. This will be the first time that the two programs have squared off, and Michigan enters this one as a heavy favorite.
While there is no shortage of things to keep your eye on if you're a Michigan fan, the biggest spotlight will be on true freshman QB Bryce Underwood as he makes his first career start for the Wolverines. Underwood, who just turned 18 years old this month, is the youngest starting QB in Michigan football history, and just the fourth true freshman to start at QB for the Wolverines.
Along with Underwood, Michigan fans are hoping to see an offense that provides some explosiveness — particularly through the air. Last year, the Wolverines ended the season with one of the worst passing attacks in all of college football, finishing near the bottom nationally. But with a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey, along with the hefty investment into Underwood, the belief is that the Wolverines could now feature an offense capable of finishing among some of the best in the conference.
Defensively, Michigan returns a loaded group full of experience and depth. In order for the Wolverines to get back into the conference championship and playoff picture, they'll need every bit of what this defensive unit has to offer. Led by returning veterans like Derrick Moore, Ernest Hausmann, and Rod Moore (who should return to the field at some point this fall), defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has all of the pieces necessary for a Top 10 unit nationally.
HOW TO WATCH
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
- On The Call: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen