Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. New Mexico
The Michigan Wolverines open the 2025 season at home against New Mexico. The Wolverines are nearly five-touchdown favorites in the contest, and for good reason. Michigan is expected to compete in the Big Ten this season after landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood and bringing in offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The Wolverines will be going up against a New Mexico team that won just five games last season, and the Lobos are essentially a brand-new team. Chemistry will be a key for the Lobos, who have 55 new players from last year's team.
Obviously, fans are going to want to see Underwood on Saturday night. Michigan is coming off of a season in which it had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country. While Underwood will be the top watch on Saturday, our Michigan Wolverines on SI staff shares what they think will happen in the contest, while predicting a final score.
Chris Breiler
Like 99.9% of the rest of the country, I don't know much about New Mexico's football program. I do know that they haven't had more than five wins in a single season since 2016, and I do know that their current squad is no match for what's waiting for them in Ann Arbor. Really, this one comes down to how much Michigan pushes the pace on Saturday. On one hand, there's no need show too much in Week 1 against a significantly inferior opponent. On the other hand, Michigan is rolling with true freshman Bryce Underwood to start the season, and there's a massive Week 2 matchup on the road against Oklahoma looming.
Knowing what's coming in Week 2, head coach Sherrone Moore may opt to open up this offense and allow them to find their groove through the air early and often. Defensively, it's hard to see any scenario where the Wolverines allow the Lobos into the endzone on Saturday night—that side of the ball is just loaded with veteran talent and depth. Overall, I think it makes for a comfortable Week 1 win for Michigan.
Final score: Michigan 34, New Mexico 6
Trent Knoop
The Lobos will bring in 55 new players into the contest on Saturday, and while Michigan is clearly the better team, New Mexico will likely throw some new wrinkles into the contest. It wouldn't shock me to see the Lobos get a score in the first half, but then Wink Martindale will shut them down from there on out.
This will be a good first test for Bryce Underwood to get his feet wet. The Wolverines need to get things figured out offensively for a big Week 2 test in Norman, Oklahoma. I think Michigan's offense has a few issues, but it will get things figured out and put up 41 points.
Final score: Michigan 41, New Mexico 10
Seth Berry
Michigan football opens the 2025 season against a New Mexico program entering a new era under first-year coach Jason Eck, who went 26-13 at Idaho with three FCS playoff appearances in three seasons. While Eck can get the Lobos program moving in the right direction in time, opening the new era against Michigan under the lights at the Big House is a tall task to say the least.ExperiencedQB Jack Layne followed Eck from Idahoand had a lot of success leading the Vandals offense, but going against an experienced Wolverines defense with playmakers all over the field will be overwhelming for NMU. Michigan’s defense dominates and Bryce Underwood finds a rhythm leading the Wolverines’ offense for the first time in a comfortable victory.
Final score: Michigan 45, New Mexico 7
