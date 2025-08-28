Michigan running backs coach reveals what makes program successful in recruiting; takes dig at Ohio State
After reeling in two former four-star running backs in Michigan football's class of 2025 in Donovan Johnson and Jasper Parker, running backs coach Tony Alford made his biggest splash on the recruiting trail yet by recently helping land Savion Hiter, the nation's No. 1 back in the class of 2026.
When meeting with members of the media on Wednesday, Alford, who is in his second season with the Wolverines after coming from Ohio State's staff previously, revealed what he believes separates Michigan from others when it comes to the recruiting front.
"This block M's amazing," Alford said. "And it's different. And it's one thing to say it's different—everyone is going to say every school you go to , the coaches say 'we're different.' I think young men and their families really need to come here to experience that this place is different. I think the people are different. I think our staff is different. Our head coach damn sure is different. And I think when young people sit there, especially when they sit in the room with them, they walk out (saying) 'yeah, that guy is a real one.' Our players—I think when you sit with our players, from the kids that I've had that have come in recently in recruiting, they speak volumes about our players. Those are the best recruiters we have—it's not the coaches, it's the players. So we sit them (the recruits) down with (the players). We have an amazing locker room to sell, if you will, or present. I think this community, how they've embraced this team and this culture has been unlike anywhere else I've ever been. This is just a different place."
Then, unprompted, Alford went out of his way to note that he feels Michigan is better than the former school he coached at, as he was the running backs coach at OSU from 2015-23.
You wanted me to say something really bad about that other place? I'll say it—yeah, we're better," said Alford.
There is no doubt that Michigan's recruiting momentum is on the rise, especially at the running back position. After landing Hiter, Rivals reported the Wolverines are one of the schools in the running to have a chance to flip the No. 1 back in the 2027 class and Penn State commit Kemon Spell.
If the trend continues, the Wolverines will be looking at having a chance to establish elite ground games for years to come.