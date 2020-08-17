SI.com
WolverineDigest
Juwan Howard OK's Son Jace To Wear No. 25

Eric Rutter

When former Miami (Fla.) University School standout hooper Jace Howard committed to Michigan on April 17, the 6-7, 210-pounder took the first step in following a path carved by his father and U-M head basketball coach Juwan Howard.

Now, the younger Howard will continue along that path as he dons the No. 25 at Michigan, just like his father did nearly three decades ago.

After a 20-year career in the NBA, Howard has made a mark for himself in the basketball world, and he is continuing to grow his legacy as a coach in Ann Arbor. Just as Juwan Howard tweeted out his excitement for his son's number change, the younger Howard felt that it was a momentous occasion and shared his thoughts on the move, one that has been on his mind for quite a while.

“Wearing #25 has been something I have wanted for a long time,” Jace Howard said. “Getting my dad's blessing made it truly an amazing moment for both of us & our family. He made #25 an iconic number at Michigan & I will wear it with pride every day.”

Though Jace Howard is not an imposing big man like his father was or a McDonald's All-American, the Michigan swingman brings a more versatile game to Ann Arbor and will likely suit up as a small forward for the Wolverines.

During high school, Jace Howard was tabbed as a three-star prospect and picked up offers from San Diego State, Dayton, Northern Illinois and Saint Louis in addition to Michigan. At one time, there was discussion that Howard would be a preferred walk-on for the Wolverines, but attrition from the school's 2020 class opened up a scholarship for the coach's son, and he should remain in that position moving forward.

On the court, Jace Howard has a much different skill set than his father did. The newest No. 25 for Michigan basketball will likely be an outside presence who has shown the ability to step up and hit mid-range jumpers when called upon. He is an active defender and is pretty well refined in the fundamental aspects of the game, which should be no surprise since he is the son of a former NBA assistant coach and current Power Five head coach.

From a critical standpoint, the younger Howard has not filled out his frame entirely yet, though his father was a bit lanky during his playing days too. However, U-M head strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball team Jon Sanderson is widely praised for his ability to transform student athlete's physiques, and it would not surprise to see him help Howard tack on additional size while keeping his mobility. Ball handling is also not a strength for Howard yet, but that should not be too much of an issue considering how he will be used on offense.

Overall, Howard is expected to be a quality role player that can step on the court and contribute important minutes without really hurting Michigan in any facet of the game. He likely has a high floor at the college level and a lower ceiling, but the same can be said about many players that wind up playing big minutes in college.

How do you think Jace Howard will develop down the road? Do you think wearing No. 25 puts too much pressure on him? Let us kno w!

