'I Don't Want To Attack The Victims, But...': Michigan's Jim Brandstatter Digs In

Former Michigan player and current play-by-play announcer Jim Brandstatter is definitely on one side of the argument in the Bo Schembechler/Dr. Robert Anderson saga.

It was quite the weekend for Michigan football's play-by-play announcer, Jim Brandstatter. The voice of Michigan Football joined a WWJ News Radio 950 and 1290 WLBY over the weekend to address his thoughts on the saga surrounding former university doctor Robert Anderson and former head football coach Bo Schembechler.

Here's what Brandstatter had to say on several key issues...

On the victims...

“I got tremendous sympathy for those who suffered the misconduct of Dr. Anderson. Don’t get me wrong there, that conduct is inexcusable. But in my opinion to tie Bo to that is also wrong. Especially just on allegations. Let’s face it, Bo is being convicted with no real documentable proof – just statements. My defense of Bo’s integrity and character should carry as much weight – I think anyway, there are others out there who don’t think so – but carry as much weight his accusers. In law, isn’t every accused afforded the right to a vigorous defense? Well, Bo is gone now, and he has no defense.”

On Shemy Schembechler's response...

“I think Shemy Schembechler, his own naturally-born son with Millie, and Cathy Schembechler and myself are beginning to prove that defense for a man we really truly respected.”

On the donors...

“Think about the people that are the most – the highest contributors for instance, to the University of Michigan. They’re probably in the ages of 45-50 to 75-80. They probably contribute a whole lot of money. And if one of their icons is – they feel unjustly being prosecuted, I don’t know if they’ll be as friendly with their money. Who knows? I don’t know. I’m just saying that I know a lot of people are disappointed that the University hasn’t come to the defense of some of these guys, but we’re in a society and environment of wokeness that, again, you and I both talked about, putting a bullseye on your back if you come out and defense someone.”

On the lawsuits...

“What are you suing for? There’s a motivation. What’s the motivation? Well, you and I can talk about it, you just said it. Fear of being labeled the guy who is accusing the accuser – same thing with me. I just – Just ask the question. How much is there a compensatory, monetary settlement that you’re looking for? There’s a motivation there, I would think. I’m not trying to be mean or lawyer-like. I’m just saying, that’s a question that should be asked.”

On Dan Kwiatkowski, victim of Dr. Anderson and who claims he approached Schembechler...

“One of the players who made the charges against him, Dan Kwiatkowski, was dismissed from the football team in 1980 because of drug related issues that he had within the team. He said – I don’t want to attack the accuser, there’s a fine line you walk when you do that.”