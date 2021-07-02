Sports Illustrated home
Jim Harbaugh's Ranking Among College Coaches, Michigan's Representation on Pre-Season All-Big Ten Team

Jim Harbaugh came to Michigan as one of the hottest coaches in the country, but heading into year seven, he's not in that discussion anymore.
Author:
Publish date:

When Jim Harbaugh was hired by Michigan, everyone saw it as the perfect hire. He was coming home, he was extremely successful everywhere he'd been and he was poised to use Michigan's immense resources to make the Wolverines elite. That hasn't happened, but he has won nearly 70% of his games. When he was hired, most would've put him in the top five nationally among all coaches. Now, he's coming in a bit lower than that. Is it fair? We discuss...

We also talk about Pro Football Focus' Preseason All-Big Ten team that is noticeably light when it comes to Michigan players. There are seven Wolverines on the list, but that's less than some Big Ten bottom feeders. How does that happen and is that fair?

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

