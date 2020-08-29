WATCH: Michigan Commits, Targets At IMG Academy Star In Youtube Series

When Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy made the decision to transfer to IMG Academy ahead of the 2020 season, the five-star quarterback knew they he'd be receiving a preview of what life on campus is like for a high-profile quarterback. Now, McCarthy is one of the features prospects in the new IMG Academy Youtube series titled “Stronger Than Family: The Brotherhood.”

Episode two of this series debuted earlier in the week, and McCarthy plays a prominent role in the short video. Early on, McCarthy discusses what motivates him on a daily basis and described the culture and work ethic that is promoted at IMG day in and day out.

“You're always trying to outwork almost like your max potential every single day,” McCarthy said. “So even now, I do not think I am that good. In my eyes, I still haven't caught up to that voice yet, so I have that same 'never enough' mentality that is groomed from the Midwest.”

If McCarthy still has room to grow, it is exciting to see what type of quarterback he can develop into at Michigan. Before he arrives in Ann Arbor, though, McCarthy is matched up against a defense full of Power Five athletes everyday in practice, and the team plays a loaded schedule filled with powerhouse programs.

“Coming to IMG, we are playing against top competition in the country every single week, and that's only going to make me better and prove that I can hang and excel,” McCarthy said.

Earlier in the week, McCarthy was named one of the captains for the Ascenders, which is a testament to how quickly the U-M commit has ingratiated himself to his teammates. Wide receiver Ari Allen told Wolverine Digest that McCarthy carries himself as a natural leader, and that was reinforced when he was named a captain.

Michigan offensive line commit Greg Crippen will be anchoring the IMG offensive line this season, and he was also named one of IMG's captains, which shouldn't be a huge surprise considering the praise he received from team head coach Bobby Acosta over the offseason.

While Crippen only has a couple cameos in the second episode of the series. Michigan target Kamari Wilson, who is also in his first year with the team, was named a captain as well. Much like McCarthy alluded to, Wilson described the atmosphere and environment on his new squad.

“I fell in love with it because everybody had the same mindset as me,” Wilson said. “They are working hard, just like me. That really just motivated me to work even harder. Being around all these great athletes, it's really a brotherhood and we can grind together.”

Apart from those three players, IMG is stocked with talented players at every single position. Michigan is particularly interested in two-way lineman Tyler Booker, a player that has achieved early five-star status as a 2022 recruit. Booker has built a relationship with U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner, and he should play a big role for IMG this fall.

This season, IMG is gunning for an opportunity to win a national title since they don't play in a traditional Florida high school football league, and the combination of McCarthy, Crippen, Wilson and Booker will need to have strong performances for that to happen.

Wolverine Digest will continue to update how the contingent of U-M commits and targets perform this season. IMG's first game is set for Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Against Venice (Fla.) High.

What do you think of prep schools like IMG that prepare high school players for college life? Will McCarthy help lead his new team to a national title? Let us know!