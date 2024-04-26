JJ McCarthy Selected No. 10 Overall By Minnesota Vikings
JJ McCarthy is a Minnesota Viking.
After the Giants decided to go with LSU's Malik Nabers at No. 6, it became pretty clear that JJ was going to end up in the NFC North with Minnesota. But then rumblings kicked up that the Falcons were taking a QB at No. 8. They did, but it wasn't JJ — it was Michael Penix Jr. The Vikings ended up trading up just one spot in order to prevent Denver from jumping over them. However it played out, the Vikings got their guy in Michigan's former signal caller. Honestly, it's a best-case scenario for a young quarterback. The Vikings are ready-made to be successful in year No. 1. With weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, newly-acquired Aaron Jones and a solid defense, JJ couldn't have asked to go to a better team just outside of the top ten.
2024 NFL Combine Stats
6-2.5, 219 pounds
3-Cone Drill: 6.82 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.23 seconds
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on McCarthy
“Enigmatic quarterback lacking the measurables and splash throws associated with early round quarterbacks but possessing elements that require more study and consideration. McCarthy lacks frame thickness and a plus arm. He’s fairly poised in the pocket but is average as a pocket passer. His ball placement and timing need to improve to help mitigate an average operation time due to a windup release. McCarthy doesn’t seek to play out of structure but is fairly consistent at making positive plays when it happens and ramps up his focus late in games and on third downs. He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel. McCarthy should continue to improve as a passer, but he fails to stand out in many of the areas that tend to be predictive of top-level success in the NFL.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
2,991 passing yards, 22 TD, 4 INT and a 72.3 percent completion rate as a thrower, 202 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. 27-1 record as a starting QB at Michigan.
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
McCarthy logged his most impressive season as a quarterback in 2023, leading Michigan to an undefeated record and a National Championship in the process. Along the way, McCarthy showcased his versatility as a laser-depositing thrower or an elusive runner with the ball. And as the NFL shifts to a wide open, run-and-gun league, McCarthy’s dynamic skill set is attractive to NFL teams.
What do you think about McCarthy’s landing spot in the pros? How will he acclimate to the NFL? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.