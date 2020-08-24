4 Michigan Commits Land In SI99 Rankings

So far, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has assembled one of the best recruiting classes that he's had while at U-M for the 2021 cycle. Harbaugh has a high-ceiling quarterback in the fold in J.J. McCarthy, a crop of talented pass catchers to compliment McCarthy and four versatile offensive linemen up front.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has concentrated on landing defensive ends that can create pressure and linebackers that can flow quickly to the football. In all, this group of commits has given Michigan a top 10 class in the country, and the SI All-American team revealed on Monday which Wolverine commits were part of the initial SI99, a ranking that distinguishes the 99 most talented players in the nation from the rest.

24. QB J.J. McCarthy – Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

It should not be a surprise to anyone paying attention that J.J. McCarthy is the most coveted commit in Michigan's 2021 class. On the field, McCarthy has a strong arm, works diligently on his ball placement and strives to compete against the best players in the country, which has taken him to IMG Academy. That desire to be the best is part of many intangibles that separate McCarthy from his peers at quarterback.

McCarthy has long been committed to the Wolverines, and he has already embraced a leadership role among other recruits. Over the past year or so, McCarthy has been an active salesman of the Michigan program and is willing to tell all who will listen of his plans to win championships in Ann Arbor. McCarthy has parlayed that desire onto the recruiting trail, and he's worked just as hard as some U-M coaches in landing commits.

58. DE Quintin Somerville – Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro HS

Initially listed as one of the top overall players in the country by various recruiting sites, Quintin Somerville checks in as the No. 58 player in the country according to SI All-American. Michigan was involved with Somerville early on, and the team's commitment eventually paid off when the SI99 prospect delivered his verbal pledge earlier this summer. In fact, Somerville is one of the recruits McCarthy had been working on as the two trained together over the offseason.

Last year, Somerville logged over 20 tackles for loss on a deep Saguaro defensive line. Entering the 2020 season, Saguaro will have four starting D-Linemen with Power Five offers, so the program is flush with talent near the line of scrimmage. Despite that competition, Somerville flourished as a junior, and he's looking to set the bar even higher as Saguaro guns for a state championship.

67. Slot WR Xavier Worthy – Fresno (Calif.) Central East HS

Not long after Michigan offered Xavier Worthy this spring, the talented slot receiver blew up on the recruiting trail and received scholarships from some of the top schools across the country. At one point, Worthy had named a top six of Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Auburn. With those heavy hitters involved, Michigan had to work hard to earn Worthy's commitment as it seemed he was close to picking Oregon at times. What was interesting about this situation is that Worthy's recruiting profile really trended up after the recruiting dead period was instituted, so he has not had an opportunity to visit any of the schools in his top six.

Once again, McCarthy was active in this recruitment and did his best to persuade the track star that Ann Arbor would be the best place for his future. After picking U-M, Worthy had his senior season canceled by the governing body of California athletics, so now the dynamic athlete is planning on enrolling at Michigan early.

99. WR Cristian Dixon – Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Much like with Worthy, Cristian Dixon was not able to visit Ann Arbor before making his college decision. When speaking with Wolverine Digest over the summer, Dixon said that he was comfortable with everything Michigan had to offer but that he was still looking to visit campus before committing. As it turned out, that would not be in the cards for the SI99 prospect and he became one of four talented receivers to choose Michigan.

While Worthy is a speed demon that operates out of the slot, Dixon is an outside receiver that might be a bit more polished if not a bit less athletic. Dixon prides himself on his route running and is a student of the game, and he uses that knowledge to put himself in the best position to haul in passes. The Michigan commit is also a feisty competitor, and that aggressiveness shows when he is on the field.

Uncommitted but part of SI99

45. TE-Y Thomas Fidone – Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central

Out of the 99 prospects listed, Thomas Fidone is one of the few players that still has not selected his future college. However, that is set to change soon as the SI99 player is on the verge of announcing his commitment. In this particular race, Michigan is battling against the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes, LSU and Nebraska as the prime competitors for Fidone's verbal pledge.

As a prospect, Fidone is ranked so high due to his clear ball skills. He was often used as an outside wideout in his team's offense last year, but he was split inside at the slot position on occasion as well. In college, he will probably continue to line up in the slot but will be tasked with adding weight to adjust to a new role as an on-ball tight end.

What do you think about the quartet of Michigan commits to land within the SI99? Were there any snubs in your opinion? Let us know!