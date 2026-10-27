Jon Jansen Shares Michigan Fans' Exact Feelings on Jason Beck's Job

The 2026 football season had the chance to be tough for Michigan, but not because of lack of production. On paper, entering the first season under Kyle Whittingham presented some challenges. Not only was it a new staff, but Michigan had one of the tougher schedules in the Big Ten.

Games against Oklahoma, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State all loomed large, but as it turns out, the schedule wasn't as daunting as it appeared in the preseason. Instead, Michigan's offensive production is among the worst in all of college football.

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck has yet to adjust to Big Ten football and play calling is one of the chief reasons for Michigan's struggles. Scheme to personnel hasn't meshed and the Wolverines are sitting at 4-3 through seven games.

Firing Jason Beck wouldn't be an overreaction

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Calls continue to get louder regarding Beck's job in Ann Arbor. Former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen, who co-hosts 'Costa and Jansen' on 97.1 The Ticket, said it wouldn't be an overreaction if Kyle Whittingham moved on from Beck.

Jansen doesn't see it happening, but with little success that Beck has had using what he inherited, making a move such as what Oregon did with its offensive coordinator wouldn't be the worst thing.

"It would not be an overreaction if this happened," Jansen said. "I think the moment has passed. If you're going to do it, you're going to do it like Oregon did. But you have to be able — you inherit a certain talent and skill set by your offensive line, by your running backs, by your quarterbacks. And if you refuse to call plays that they are good at, then I don't know what you're doing. I really don't."

Don't expect any moves though

While fans aren't happy with Beck, we have to remember that Whittingham hand-selected him to come with him to Ann Arbor. Beck's track record isn't very long, but as Whittingham continues to point out, Utah was highly successful under Beck in 2025. The Utes had one of the best offenses in the country, and playing in the Big 12, had a top rushing attack.

Asked if he would consider making a staffing move, Whittingham said it wasn't time to panic.

"My job is to do whatever is best for the program, and I'm fully aware of that. And if there's tough decisions to be made in that regard, I'll certainly have made them before and will again...But right now, I don't think it's time to panic. I guess you could say we're two or three plays away from 6-1 or 7-0, primarily due to our defense," Whittingham said on Monday.

The wheels feel like they are already falling off in Ann Arbor, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But if another week goes by and Michigan falters against Rutgers, there will be fans calling for more jobs than just Beck's.

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