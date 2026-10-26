Don't Expect Much Change With Michigan's Offense After Kyle Whittingham's Comments

If you were hoping for some changes in Ann Arbor after Michigan's offense stumbled its way to a 4-3 start this season — you would be mistaken. The Wolverines continue to waste one of the top defenses in the country, and the problem appears to be stemming from a scheme-to-personnel issue, along with the play calling of offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Michigan scored six points against the defending national champions in Week 8, and the Wolverines' once-proud run game continues to be stifled. While fans are calling for Beck to be replaced in the middle of the season, head coach Kyle Whittingham doesn't see it the same.

Whittingham, who brought Beck over from Utah, says it's not time ot panic. Around college football, three head coaches have been fired, and Oregon recently fired its offensive coordinator.

"Right now, it's not time to panic. We're a play away from being 6-1 or 7-0," said Whittingham on Monday.

Whittingham claims he's willing to make the tough decisions on his staff if it would benefit the team, but he doesn't think things are bad enough to make any sort of changes through seven games.

Buck stops with Whittingham

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Following the game against Indiana, Whittingham was questioned about Beck's head-scratching call on third-and-one on Indiana's one-yard line. Beck called for a naked bootleg, which resulted in a 13-yard sack, and a missed field goal.

Whittingham said Beck wanted it back, and it was a 'damaging call'. On Monday, Whittingham said he won't micromanage his coaches, but once again, said he can overrule any call or anything that happens in this program.

Michigan's offense continues to stoop to new lows under Beck's guidance. While Whittingham said that the offense has too much talent for it to be playing this poorly, and that they need to do a better job coaching, this is a results-driven game and those results aren't showing.

Only one Power Four program with a worse offense

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Through eight weeks, and seven games, Michigan has the 130th-ranked total offense in the country. There is only one Power Four program that has a worse offense than the Wolverines and that's rival Michigan State.

No. 131-138 is MSU and Group of Five schools. That's how bad this has been for the Wolverines, and nothing appears to be changing anytime soon. Michigan just won a national title in 2023, and while some are preaching patience, fans aren't going to enjoy hearing this from the head coach on Monday.

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