2022 LB Jordan Cannon Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

After posting 112 tackles as a sophomore, West Bloomfield (Mich.) St. Mary's linebacker Jordan Cannon solidified himself as one of the top in-state linebackers for the 2022 class, and his recruiting profile has taken a sizable leap over the offseason.

Back in April, Cannon landed his first offer from Michigan State, starting off with a Power Five program right from the jump, then the University of Michigan came in with a scholarship offer the very next day.

“I really didn't believe it at first,” Cannon told Wolverine Digest. “I had just gotten Michigan State the day before, and I didn't expect Michigan to offer me the next day. I didn't even expect to get Michigan State as my first offer in the first place. That's what blew my mind how my first two offers were from those two big schools.”

From that point, Cannon also picked up offers from Toledo and Cincinnati, so additional schools around the Midwest are entering his recruitment as well, but the Michigan target mentioned how his trips to Ann Arbor have left a lasting impression.

“The biggest thing about Michigan that stood out to me was the way they treat each other and how big the family is at Michigan,” Cannon said. “I really like the atmosphere up there. It just makes me feel at home.”

So far, Cannon has not had an opportunity to visit the Spartans' campus, but he says that is on his list of must-stop locations once the recruiting dead period is lifted on Sept. 1.

“Michigan State and Michigan are the two I'm going to definitely visit first, then I'm going to head over to Cincinnati, Toledo and Northwestern next,” Cannon said.

With those visits coming first on the docket, Cannon will have a chance to check out several locations that he was not able to visit over the summer. And while that has been a hindrance to his recruiting process, Cannon says that everything is going well all things considered.

“It's been going pretty well,” Cannon said. “I've been talking to colleges at least once a week. I'm getting to know all the coaches that have offered me and shown interest in me, but it does suck not to be able to go on visits.”

During his discussion with college coaches, most see him as a mixture between an inside linebacker or a player that can drop back in coverage as a hybrid player. Where Cannon will eventually ends up depends a lot on how he develops and grows over the next couple years, but that is the current projection.

“My strengths include my IQ for the game of football,” Cannon said. “I've been playing for a long time. The game is really slow for me, and I'm able to make reads before the play. I really take my time to watch film, and I like to study my opponent before I get on the field with them so I have an advantage.”

Michigan has done quite well recruiting St. Mary's in recent years. The Wolverines hold a pledge in the 2021 cycle from kicker / punter Tommy Doman Jr., and the Ross family has produced several linebackers that went from St. Mary's to Michigan for college football.

Will U-M be able to land another defensive product from the powerhouse school? Where does Cannon fit in on defense? Let us know!