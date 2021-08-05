Josh Gattis: 'Alan Bowman is Probably Our Most Veteran Quarterback'

The Michigan quarterback battle is a very intriguing one. Third-year signal caller Cade McNamara is currently atop the depth chart but he's being pushed by true freshman JJ McCarthy. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and several players have said that McNamara is doing everything to hold off McCarthy, but that they're definitely pushing each other. That makes it seem like McNamara will be the guy when the season starts.

But what about Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman?

The former Red Raider has started 16 games and thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns over the course of his three-year stint in Lubbock. That easily makes him Michigan's most veteran quarterback, even though those experiences are vastly different from what he'll do in Ann Arbor. McNamara may very well be QB1 right now, but it's worth mentioning that Bowman hasn't practiced in front of the staff at all. Of course, that changes starting tomorrow.

However you slice it, the entire battle is a very interesting one and Gattis addressed that, with a focus on Bowman, in the video above.