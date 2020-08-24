Michigan's Juwan Howard Squashes NBA Rumors

After posting a 19-12 record in his first season at Michigan, head coach Juwan Howard is already drawing speculation that he will bolt for an NBA job when one becomes available. This time the rumors are circulating courtesy of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard is not like most coaches, though, in that he is especially tuned into what the narrative is surrounding his program. Instead of letting the NBA rumors fester and build steam, Howard quickly released a statement that categorically struck down Wojnarowski's report.

“There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities,” Howard said in a statement. “While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening.”

Howard added: “I am the head coach at the University of Michigan! I am blessed to be working at the greatest university in the world. I am blessed to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams & championships to win. This is where my focus is. Go Blue!”

Though Howard is correct that NBA rumors will likely pop up again in the future, especially if he continues to have success while leading the Wolverines, this statement should put a damper on any reports that tie Howard to NBA job opportunities.

Additionally, Jace Howard is set to begin his freshman season at Michigan, so U-M's head coach has a variety of reasons to stay put, and from all accounts he seems more than happy in his current position.

Are you surprised that Juwan Howard is linked to NBA jobs already? Let us know!