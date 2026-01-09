Former Michigan starter commits to Big Ten rival

n the middle of the 2025 season, former Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore left the program and entered the transfer portal. On Friday afternoon, it was reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 that Moore has committed to in-state rival Michigan State.

With the Spartans, the St. Louis, Mo. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

While with Michigan, he appeared in three games in his final season in Ann Arbor in 2025. His best season came as a sophomore in 2024, accumulating 128 yards on 11 receptions and one touchdown. He played in all 13 games and made three starts.

The best game of his career came against Alabama (Dec. 31, 2024), finishing the game with 37 yards and the only touchdown of his career.

Out of high school, Moore was a three-star prospect, garnering looks from a host of Big Ten schools, including Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State.

In the wide receiver room, Michigan also lost a pair of contributors in Donaven McCulley (draft) and Semaj Morgan (transfer portal). It was announced earlier this week that Morgan will be heading to UCLA.

Along with bringing in Travis Johnson, a four-star freshman receiver, the Wolverines will definitely look to add another weapon through the portal. One name to keep an eye on is Jaime Ffrench Jr. a former Texas WR in the portal who has named Michigan as one of his top options.

Andrew Marsh will be the top returner for UofM in terms of wideouts.

