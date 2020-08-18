Michigan Target Film Study: Kamari Lassiter

Over the past several months, Wolverine Digest has covered in depth how one or two additional defensive backs are among the top needs for Michigan in regards to the 2021 recruiting class.

So far, U-M has picked up verbal pledges from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and Clayton (Ohio) safety Rod Moore and both prospects look like they could exceed their three-star ranking in college. However, Michigan would be well served to add to that group, and the Wolverines moved one step closer to doing just that on Tuesday by offering 2021 Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian athlete Kamari Lassiter.

Toting offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and now Michigan, Lassiter has a big time offer sheet for a three-star prospect. From a measurables standpoint, he is 6-0 and 180 pounds, so size is not an issue since he'll likely be playing in the secondary at the next level. But part of what makes Lassiter such an intriguing recruit is that his future is not specifically pigeon-holed for defense. Last year, the SI All-American candidate racked up 15 touchdowns on offense out of the slot, so he's a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

But in terms of his ability in the secondary, Lassiter makes his presence felt on the field. He is a strong, explosive tackler that can come up and lay a hit. Physicality is not an issue for Lassiter, but neither is his skill set from a coverage standpoint. On tape, Lassiter moves well downfield and makes well-timed breaks on the football, which helps explain his four interceptions and six pass deflections from a year ago.

Michigan already has four wide receivers committed in the 2021 class and was also in a very good position with Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wideout Jayden Thomas before picking up a pledge from in-state prospect Andrel Anthony, so it is almost a sure thing that Lassiter is viewed as a defensive back by the Wolverines.

Here is what the SI All-American team thought of the newest Michigan offer recipient:

Frame: Long-limbed prospect with room to add needed weight on the collegiate level. Plays bigger than he is.

Athleticism: Really physical football player with great hips and an ability to stop and leap immediately. He’s got great play strength and recovery speed. He’s not a measurables player, but the tape says he’s a better athlete in pads than in shorts at a camp.

Instincts: He takes his knowledge and experience as a great route runner and translates that into playing with anticipation as a defensive back. Once he makes a play, he has a nose for the endzone. He can really track the football as a wideout as well.

Polish: The technique is excellent as a defensive back, so apart from working on the athlete physically, there’s not much you will have to clean up. He’s going to project into the slot due to his physicality and willingness to add on in the run game.

Bottom Line: Players like Lassiter are invaluable in the modern game of college and professional football. Players with the ability to tackle, cover, and make a play on the football find a fit regardless of scheme. He’s a player that is much better than national opinion suggests.

Do you think Lassiter would be a quality addition to Michigan's 2021 recruiting class? Where does he sit on your board in terms of uncommitted prospects? Let us know!