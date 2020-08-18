Michigan Offers Physical 2021 Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Michigan made a subtle yet interesting statement on the recruiting trail Tuesday by extending an offer to 2021 Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian three-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter. With Michigan in the mix, Lassiter holds quite a few major offers with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Clemson sticking out among a group of interested schools.

What makes this development so significant is it shows Michigan is moving along and continuing to recruit other defensive backs instead of the well known contingent of Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin safety Daymon David and Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright. Apart from those two prospects, the vast majority of defensive backs to hold an offer from U-M in the '21 cycle have already committed elsewhere, so this proves that the Wolverines are looking to make inroads elsewhere when filling out the class.

From a gameplay perspective, Lassiter looks to be one of the more physical secondary prospects this year. The three-star recruit stands at 6-0 and 185 pounds, and he uses every pound of that weight as he throws himself at opposing players. Lassiter is physical at the line of scrimmage and can shed blocks to provide run support, and he's also proficient at jamming wide receivers in press-man coverage as well.

When not engaging a receiver right off the snap, Lassiter has the patience to follow targets downfield, and he has a third gear to utilize in terms of closing speed. This trait comes in handy when the new Michigan offeree is in trail coverage, but he can be counted on to back pedal before breaking on the ball as well, which is largely where his four interceptions and six pass break-ups in 2019 came from.

Lassiter is more than just a corner, though, as he moonlighted as a productive, dynamic receiver for the Patriots a year ago, hailing in 41 receptions for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns. Lassiter is a speedy player that has soft hands that lined up in the slot pretty often, so his skill set really is two fold. Lassiter tagged U-M cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich in his offer tweet, so it is likely that is where the Wolverines prefer the three-star at.

In terms of his recruiting profile, Lassiter has continued to land big time Power Five offer after big time Power Five offer throughout the offseason. Just in the last six months, Lassiter has reported scholarships from Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas Tech. Anytime that a player from the state of Alabama holds offers from both the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, it is evident that he is a wanted commodity and a talented player that is expected to make an impact at the next level.

In the past, Michigan has had some success recruiting the state with Nico Collins and Keith Washington, among others, coming from Alabama, so perhaps Lassiter will be the next prospect to follow that path. It would make sense for Michigan to work for a pledge in this recruitment because there will be far less football played across the country this fall than usual, so picking up commitments from prospects that they feel good about is of the utmost importance. The Wolverines are believed to be looking at both another cornerback and another safety commit before putting a bow on the '21 class, so Lassiter could fit right in with that in consideration.

