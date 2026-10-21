Keys to a Michigan Football Upset Win vs. Indiana

Coming off a 21-18 win over Penn State, Michigan returns to the Big House to host Indiana. The Hoosiers are coming off their first loss since the 2025 season, and it should've been a win. Quarterback Josh Hoover led wide receiver Nick Marsh to the left of the end zone and Marsh didn't get his footwork correctly, which resulted in an Ohio State win.

The Hoosiers are going to be angry when they head to Ann Arbor to play Michigan, and Curt Cignetti will look to right the ship. Here are three keys to a Wolverines' upset win over Indiana.

Get Tommy Carr comfortable early

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This is not how Michigan wanted to throw its true freshman into the fire, but the Wolverines really have no other option. While Kyle Whittingham is trying to play coy about who will start at quarterback, everyone already knew, but it's been reported that Tommy Carr will get the first snaps against Indiana.

Carr provided an instant spark for Michigan's offense last week against Penn State when he entered the game. He completed his first pass to JJ Buchanan and led Michigan to three touchdowns. But that was against the Nittany Lions, and this will be against one of the best defenses in college football.

IU has 24 sacks, which leads the Big Ten, and the No. 1 ranked rushing defense in the conference. The Hoosiers are a little more susceptible in the passing game, having the No. 8 passing defense.

Points could be hard to come by in this game, and Michigan needs to make the most of Carr getting the nod. Calling some quick, easy passes to get Carr into rhythm feels important. Michigan hopes to get its run game rolling as it did in the second half last week, but it might be on Carr's shoulders to get set up the run.

Force field goals

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Surprisingly, after throwing double-digit interceptions in each of the last two seasons, quarterback Josh Hoover has yet to throw a pick for the Hoosiers. He has 18 touchdown passes to zero interceptions and that's allowed Indiana to move the ball. Oh, along with the Hoosiers' No. 2 run offense in the Big Ten.

Needless to say the Hoosiers are going to move the ball this weekend. Penn State did it against Michigan last weekend, and the Wolverines' defense bent several times, but never truly broke. That needs to be the case this weekend.

Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are going to get yards, and IU's offensive line will likely open up some holes. But, for Michigan, it can't get into a track race with Indiana. The Wolverines need to hold Indiana to field goals when they do drive the field.

This season, IU has only scored 88% of the time in the red zone, which indicates missed kicks or turnovers. The Hoosiers have 24 touchdowns and four made field goals. Michigan might bend, but not breaking will be the key.

Need six-plus explosive plays

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Michigan has just 13 passes over 20 yards this season, and the Wolverines have just 19 runs of over 10 yards. If Michigan is going to have success against Indiana, explosives are needed, especially to help out a young freshman.

Again, Indiana's passing defense has been exploitable this season. Indiana ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten, allowing 19 explosive passes through the air this year. The Hoosiers have been much tighter against the run, but Michigan has a chance to get Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan in one-on-one situations and allow Carr to sling the ball.

The likely outcome is going to be defensive coordinator Bryant Haines stacking the box against Michigan early on. Haines will want Carr to show he can beat the Hoosiers through the air and Indiana has already been stout against the run. A few explosive plays will back the Hoosiers out of the box, which then could allow Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter to have some explosives on the ground.

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