Michigan enters hostile territory on Saturday and the Wolverines are looking to shock the world. Michigan took down previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend in Ann Arbor. It took three overtimes to score 18 points, but the Wolverines got the job done and became bowl-eligible.

Now, Michigan looks to make it two big upsets. Ohio State is nowhere near as good as it has been. The Buckeyes, like Michigan, aren't playing for anything. No Big Ten title game and no College Football Playoff berth. But it's still The Game, and bragging rights are on the line.

However, national analysts aren't giving Michigan a chance in this one.

National analysts pick the game

CBS Sports

CBS Sports had a nine-person panel picking the games this weekend. All nine of them picked Ohio State to beat Michigan straight up. But when it comes to Michigan +10.5 points in the game, six of them picked the Wolverines and the points.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports had a seven-person panel and the crew just picked the winner straight up. To little surprise, all seven people picked the Buckeyes to win the game.

Greg McElroy

The college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback had a breakdown of the upcoming game on his podcast 'Always College Football'. He looks for it to be a low-scoring game, with Michigan's defense doing enough to keep the Wolverines in the game. But with it being in Columbus, and Michigan's offense so poor, the Buckeyes come away with a 20-13 win.

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Josh Pate

Josh Pate doesn't see this game being as close as others do. While he believes the Wolverines' defense can keep Michigan in the game, he noted the big-play ability of Ohio State. The Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith and the Wolverines' offense hasn't shown the same ability. Pate sees Ohio State winning by double digits.

JD PicKell

On3's JD PicKell is no fan of Kyle Whittingham's, and he's not alone. He doesn't like what Whittingham has done to Michigan and he believes, regardless of the outcomes, Whittingham is 'cooked'. He also wonders what could happen to Ryan Day if he were to lose another game to Michigan. But with how poorly the Wolverines' offense has been, PicKell has Ohio State winning a close one, 17-13.

Michigan didn't have a chance in 2024

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines had no shot at beating Ohio State in 2024, or at least that's what they said. Michigan entered Columbus with zero passing attack — sound familiar? Davis Warren was Michigan's starting quarterback, who is doing some great things at Stanford, by the way.

Michigan's defense was great and Ryan Day wanted to show his team was tough by running at the teeth of the Wolverines' defensive line. Mason Graham and Co. weren't going to allow Ohio State to beat the Wolverines that way, and Michigan pulled off the stunner as a 20-point underdog.

The chances might not be high for Michigan to win the game against Ohio State, but after that 2024 game, nobody can ever say 'never'.

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