Keys to Michigan Football Bouncing Back, Beating Rutgers in Week 9

The Michigan Wolverines look to rebound this weekend when they travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 2-5 this season, but they are also tied with Michigan, having one Big Ten win this season.

Michigan will take its No. 2 ranked defense into the contest. But the Wolverines will also take their struggling offense to play the Scarlet Knights. If there is any silver lining, it's that Rutgers has one of the worst defenses in college football.

Here are three keys to ensuring Michigan walks out with a win.

Run downhill, not side to side

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We feel like a broken record at this point. It's part of our keys on a weekly basis, but that's because of the Wolverines' lack of running downhill and the persistent nature of side-to-side runs. And the numbers back that up.

Michigan's best runs are: at the left guard (4.7 YPC), between LG and C (7.1 YPC), between RG and C (5.0 YPC), at the RG (4.4 YPC), and at the RT (6.0 YPC). Needless to say, when the Wolverines go back to their bread and butter and run downhill, Michigan finds more success.

The Wolverines have run to the outside of the left tackle or right tackle 111 times this season. Between the tackles just 96 times. Even Kyle Whittingham said Michigan is still doing too many side-to-side runs, which isn't the first time he's said that.

Rutgers has the worst run defense in the Big Ten, even worse than Penn State. Indiana ran for 329 yards and Northwestern ran for 283 yards against the Scarlet Knights. It's literally now or never for the Michigan run game.

Offensive line has to play better

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be somewhat fair to Michigan's offensive line, the Wolverines have suffered their fair share of injuries. Starting right tackle Andrew Sprague hasn't played since Week 2, and the Wolverines have had to play musical chairs with their line — Blake Frazier didn't play this past week.

Brady Norton was re-inserted into the lineup but had his worst outing of the season. Assuming Frazier can return this weekend, the Wolverines could opt to start Avery Gach this weekend.

Either way, Michigan has to play better than it has been. The Wolverines had their worst outing as an O-line against the Hoosiers. While Indiana might have the best front Michigan faces all season, the Wolverines were expected to be better under Jim Harding.

Rutgers has the second-worst pass rush in all of college football, per Pro Football Focus, and doesn't defend the run well at all. Again, it's now or never for Michigan.

Rutgers has two stars — don't let them beat you

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers has a middle-of-the-pack offense in the Big Ten, and that's because of two players. RB Antwan Raymond and WR KJ Duff.

Raymond leads the Big Ten, averaging 92 yards per carry. He's been over 100 yards in four of seven games this season, and most recently ran for 150 yards against a good Northwestern defense. Then there is the 6'6" Duff. Whittingham recently compared him to Calvin Johnson, and he's second in the Big Ten, averaging 110 yards per game.

Raymond and Duff are essentially Rutgers' entire offense. The Scarlet Knights have a quarterback issue this week. Starter Dylan Lonergan was injured against Northwestern and he may or may not play this weekend. If he doesn't, Rutgers would likely start AJ Surace, who has thrown six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jay Hill and Michigan will have to key in on Raymond and Duff and not allow that duo to do too much damage.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage