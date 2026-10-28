Urban Meyer Criticizes Jason Beck's 'Head Scratching' Decisions as Michigan's OC

Michigan vs. Ohio State is the biggest rivalry in college football, and one of the biggest rivalries in all of the sporting world. Wolverine fans aren't afraid to share their feelings regarding former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, and the former Buckeye coach still refuses to say Michigan on a regular basis, despite being a Fox analyst.

However, Meyer isn't shy about talking about Kyle Whittingham and the friendship the two have. When Meyer was the head coach at Utah, Whittingham was on his staff, and it's become a known fact that Whittingham reached out to Meyer to discuss the Michigan job before he accepted it.

While Meyer has been a defender of Whittingham — it's not the same for offensive coordinator Jason Beck. While Beck has had a good track record at both New Mexico and Utah, it hasn't carried over to Michigan. Meyer doesn't believe Beck allows the quarterback, Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr, to check out of plays and he questions that along with his play calling.

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"I know him a little bit. I met him a few times, and he did good at New Mexico and at Utah, but it just doesn't look good," Meyer said on 'The Triple Option'. "They're running plays that, like -- to me, offensive football is numbers and leverage, period. Numbers and leverage.

"When you have a five and a nine or outside leverage techniques, and you run a jet sweep for minus five yards, the quarterback's got to get you out of that play. And I was talking to Brady -- Brady Quinn, he doesn't think he does. Those are, once again, questions for the Wolverines to figure out.

"But when I see bad plays that you can blame that tailback or their handoff or even the offensive line on that -- that was a minus five on a jet sweep run into out-leveraged defense. Why? That's one of those, like, whoa, whoa, whoa. From the sideline, if I saw that and our quarterback didn't get it, I'm screaming timeout because it's second-and-15.

"I don't care what you do. It's second-and-15. So when I see stuff like that, you're like, no, that's not Bryce Underwood, or that's not Tommy Carr. It's not the tailback."

Both Rob Stone and Mark Ingram were talking about Beck and the Michigan defense, and Meyer couldn't help but say again just how baffled he is.

"If a quarterback does not have access to get you out of a bad play, that's to me, that's like I'm scratching my head right now," Meyer said. "Several times in that game, they should have never ran that play."

Is Beck actually on the hot seat?

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The vast majority of the Michigan fan base is not happy with Beck and if they had their way, the Wolverines would move on from him. But Whittingham handpicked Beck to follow him from Utah to Ann Arbor, and Michigan is paying him quite well to run its offense.

On Monday, Whittingham said it's not time to panic, despite the Wolverines falling to 4-3 and having the No. 130 offense in the country. Michigan has tried to switch quarterbacks and that hasn't worked yet, and the Wolverines' run game continues to disappoint under Beck.

It would appear, as of now, that Beck will remain the OC for at least this season, but pressure will continue to mount on Whittingham if things don't improve quickly. There is already chatter about Whittingham potentially being one-and-done as the head coach, and he might have to make some tough decisions regarding his staff in order for that not to happen.

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